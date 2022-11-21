ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?

According to Tankathon, the Browns are set to give the Houston Texans the seventh overall pick in the draft this upcoming Spring. Without a first round pick, the Browns would come on the clock with the 38th overall pick in the draft (which would be the 37th overall pick as the Miami Dolphins are set to surrender their first rounder). This is the perfect range to land Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

