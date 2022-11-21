What’s going on with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top links from the Next Cats blog.
The early signing period has come and gone, and it’s time to assess the college basketball recruiting landscape once again.
For Kentucky, a five-player 2023 recruiting class — headlined by DJ Wagner — has been announced and confirmed.
But what about other schools?
Here’s a look at the biggest news in college basketball recruiting from the past few days.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links
Slow start: UK never gets going in loss to No. 2 Gonzaga
Special series: Sunday was a preview of future between UK-Gonzaga
Cal talks recruits: John Calipari discusses UK’s 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2024 recruit Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky visits
Class of 2024 Kentucky recruit Tahaad Pettiford has knee surgery
Recruiting update on class of 2024 UK recruit Ian Jackson
UK recruits Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry to play in tournament
Throwback highlight of UK signee Reed Sheppard
Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner sign for Kentucky at Camden High School
A look at the family of DJ Wagner through the years
UK signee Rob Dillingham considered best passer in 2023 class
Top 20 class of 2023 center signs with Arkansas
The best high school basketball players in all 50 states
Top combo guards entering the 2022 high school boys’ basketball season
2023 Champions Classic to be played in Chicago
McDonald’s All-American games headed to Houston in 2023
