Kentucky State

What’s going on with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Top links from the Next Cats blog.

By Cameron Drummond
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

The early signing period has come and gone, and it’s time to assess the college basketball recruiting landscape once again.

For Kentucky, a five-player 2023 recruiting class — headlined by DJ Wagner — has been announced and confirmed.

But what about other schools?

Here’s a look at the biggest news in college basketball recruiting from the past few days.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Slow start: UK never gets going in loss to No. 2 Gonzaga

Special series: Sunday was a preview of future between UK-Gonzaga

Cal talks recruits: John Calipari discusses UK’s 2023 recruiting class

Class of 2024 recruit Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky visits

Class of 2024 Kentucky recruit Tahaad Pettiford has knee surgery

Recruiting update on class of 2024 UK recruit Ian Jackson

UK recruits Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry to play in tournament

Throwback highlight of UK signee Reed Sheppard

Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner sign for Kentucky at Camden High School

A look at the family of DJ Wagner through the years

UK signee Rob Dillingham considered best passer in 2023 class

Top 20 class of 2023 center signs with Arkansas

The best high school basketball players in all 50 states

Top combo guards entering the 2022 high school boys’ basketball season

2023 Champions Classic to be played in Chicago

McDonald’s All-American games headed to Houston in 2023

