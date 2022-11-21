Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
Utility company scams are on the rise during colder months, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns consumers about utility scams that pop up this time of year. Utility scams can happen over the phone or in person, but the goal is always the same. Callers will try to cause you to panic so that...
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories. Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday. In addition to park entries, tours at three...
Mix Clouds & Sun But Mild Thanksgiving!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An old trough of low pressure continues off the coast and by Friday a warm front will move into the area bringing a better chance of rain towards the end of the week. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Thanksgiving Day and spots will stay dry through Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Thanksgiving. A better rain chance will head our way on Friday and Saturday as two separate storm systems move through the Lowcountry. Scattered rain will be possible both Friday morning and afternoon and another rain chance will likely approach the area late Saturday. It looks like a cold front will move offshore early Sunday, but a slight rain chance will continue. Lots of sunshine returns for the start of next week with highs in the 60′s.
South Carolinians encouraged to do their homework before donating to charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving during the holiday season, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. With the season of giving now underway, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is advising South Carolinians, “Give from the...
