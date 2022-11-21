CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An old trough of low pressure continues off the coast and by Friday a warm front will move into the area bringing a better chance of rain towards the end of the week. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Thanksgiving Day and spots will stay dry through Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Thanksgiving. A better rain chance will head our way on Friday and Saturday as two separate storm systems move through the Lowcountry. Scattered rain will be possible both Friday morning and afternoon and another rain chance will likely approach the area late Saturday. It looks like a cold front will move offshore early Sunday, but a slight rain chance will continue. Lots of sunshine returns for the start of next week with highs in the 60′s.

2 DAYS AGO