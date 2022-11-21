Read full article on original website
Related
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
Outdoor recreation grows into $10B industry in Michigan
LANSING, MI – Skiing, boating, biking. Michigan is home to a roster of outdoor sports. But it’s more than just fun and games. Outdoor recreation last year in Michigan grew into a booming $10.8 billion industry that employs nearly 10,000 people. “The outdoor recreation economy is a powerful,...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Resort getaways, wine, cherries: Michigan deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday
We’ve rounded up a handful of Michigan-based Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Some will nudge you to travel, others will get you something cool to wear or gift - and still others will ensure you’ve got some tasty pours for your next holiday gathering. Treetops Resort, Gaylord:...
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Michigan drops more than 10 places in hospital safety ranking
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s hospital safety standings with the Leapfrog Group plummeted from 5th to 19th place this year, between the spring 2022 and fall 2022 rankings. The Great Lakes State’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog decreased from 50.6% in the spring to 32.5% in the fall. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S....
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week
LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
Michigan’s biggest blizzard didn’t even dump as much snow as this weekend in Buffalo area
Some Michiganders think the Blizzard of 1978 here was as bad as this weekend’s 6-foot snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York area. Let’s take a look at how they compare. I’ll start by admitting the storms are two different beasts. The Blizzard of 1978 was a storm that crippled at least five states with two days of snow and then two days of strong winds and drifting. This past weekend’s storm was a relatively isolated extremely heavy snow. The 4 foot to 6 foot stripe of heavy snow was about 20 miles wide and maybe 50 miles long.
Will there be a Christmas tree shortage this year?
Of all the possible holiday stresses on consumers’ minds this year, a Christmas tree shortage shouldn’t be one of them. The Christmas tree experts at Michigan State University say consumers will find plenty of options for real holiday trees this year, even with the tighter supply and increased demand that have defined the market in recent years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
wrif.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
2 reasons why Lower Michigan can’t get Buffalo-sized six foot snows
There are two basic reasons why Lower Michigan will probably never record six feet of snow in one lake-effect snow event. The amount of lake-effect snow is produced by a combination of two things. First, we need to have a large contrast in temperature from the lake water surface temperature...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 2