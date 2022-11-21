Read full article on original website
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
How Nebraska law enforcement is keeping the roads safe over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement is taking safety precautions over Thanksgiving weekend, especially proper seat belt use. The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day of travel across the U.S., which is why the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department are participating in the “Click it or Ticket” campaign.
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way. Arthur Schmidt, 53, of Lincoln lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 1 p.m. while he was headed eastbound on the overpass. In the crash, Schmidt was separated from...
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
Rosa Parks Way reopens after fatal motorcycle crash, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Rosa Parks Way has reopened after a fatality crash shut the road down Wednesday afternoon, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 1 p.m. a 53-year-old driver lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the wall of the bridge. The driver fell over the side of the bridge...
Smaller airports have seen less traffic since the pandemic started.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The pandemic is having lasting effects on regional airports. Throughout the U.S. several airlines have stopped flying to smaller locations including Lincoln, Nebraska. The Regional Airline Association says smaller airports lost about 34% of flight traffic in 2022, compared to 2019. Larger airports lost about...
Quiet and warm weather on Black Friday
While Black Friday kicked off on a chiller note, the afternoon looks much warmer. We’re forecasting high temperatures in the middle and upper-50s across the area, near 57° in Lincoln. Skies will be mostly sunny, so we don’t expect any issues from cloud cover or precipitation. There...
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
State Capitol hosts Nebraska veteran’s memorial this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The veteran’s memorial is now on display at the State Capitol until Monday. It’s called “Remembering Our Fallen” and features 88 of Nebraska’s military personnel who died in the line of duty between Sept 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021.
Warmer Saturday with light rain possible later
Black Friday has had some pleasant weather for anyone shopping outdoor malls and walking outside. Temperatures in the middle and upper 50s on Friday afternoon were well-above average again, and the warmer weather will stay through the start of the weekend. Friday evening will consist of mostly clear skies, so we’ll drop into the 20s to start the day on Saturday.
The U.S. is low on medications for holiday season illnesses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Finding the right medication might be tough. Reports show an increase as cold and flu season kicks into high gear. Health officials say there is a severe shortage of products including Tamiflu and certain antibiotics. Medications normally used to treat issues like the flu, sore...
New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
Lincoln’s small businesses prepare for holiday season this Black Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ahead of Small Business Saturday, two Lincoln-based businesses are urging people to “buy local” this holiday season. Hattie Kingsley, owner of Heart and Craft Candle Company says the holiday season is the best time to shop locally. “When you shop from a small...
Huskers visit Lincoln hospitals for annual Thanksgiving week tradition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker football players visited several hospitals on Wednesday morning, as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving week tradition. The Huskers greeted patients, took photos, and even signed autographs at Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Brody Belt, a junior wide receiver, said they...
