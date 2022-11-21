ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
Lincoln man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s motorcycle crash on Rosa Parks Way. Arthur Schmidt, 53, of Lincoln lost control of his motorcycle shortly after 1 p.m. while he was headed eastbound on the overpass. In the crash, Schmidt was separated from...
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
Smaller airports have seen less traffic since the pandemic started.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The pandemic is having lasting effects on regional airports. Throughout the U.S. several airlines have stopped flying to smaller locations including Lincoln, Nebraska. The Regional Airline Association says smaller airports lost about 34% of flight traffic in 2022, compared to 2019. Larger airports lost about...
Quiet and warm weather on Black Friday

While Black Friday kicked off on a chiller note, the afternoon looks much warmer. We’re forecasting high temperatures in the middle and upper-50s across the area, near 57° in Lincoln. Skies will be mostly sunny, so we don’t expect any issues from cloud cover or precipitation. There...
State Capitol hosts Nebraska veteran’s memorial this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The veteran’s memorial is now on display at the State Capitol until Monday. It’s called “Remembering Our Fallen” and features 88 of Nebraska’s military personnel who died in the line of duty between Sept 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021.
Warmer Saturday with light rain possible later

Black Friday has had some pleasant weather for anyone shopping outdoor malls and walking outside. Temperatures in the middle and upper 50s on Friday afternoon were well-above average again, and the warmer weather will stay through the start of the weekend. Friday evening will consist of mostly clear skies, so we’ll drop into the 20s to start the day on Saturday.
The U.S. is low on medications for holiday season illnesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Finding the right medication might be tough. Reports show an increase as cold and flu season kicks into high gear. Health officials say there is a severe shortage of products including Tamiflu and certain antibiotics. Medications normally used to treat issues like the flu, sore...
New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
Huskers visit Lincoln hospitals for annual Thanksgiving week tradition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker football players visited several hospitals on Wednesday morning, as part of the team’s annual Thanksgiving week tradition. The Huskers greeted patients, took photos, and even signed autographs at Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Brody Belt, a junior wide receiver, said they...
