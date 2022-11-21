Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Assault on Convenience Store Employee
A Waterloo man has been arrested for an alleged assault on a convenience store employee back in April, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. According to police an employee at the Kwik Stop on Washington Street asked Damon Schmidt to leave the store around noon on April 23rd. Schmidt is accused of then punching the employee in the head, breaking his jaw and his false teeth. The injuries to the victim required surgery, he also experienced hearing loss. Schmidt was finally arrested on Saturday and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. Bond has been set at $17,000.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
KIMT
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at police officers has trial moved to spring
The Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at two CRPD officers during a traffic stop over the summer is getting is trial moved to the spring. Brandon Nelson was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30 on in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Officials say Nelson...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KIMT
Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault
(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
iheart.com
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
1650thefan.com
Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette Co. Man Killed after stuck by passing SUV
A Fayette County man has died after being hit by a vehicle. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union Monday evening just before 6:30pm. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old...
kwayradio.com
Hauer First Female CF Police CPT
Brooke Heuer has been named Cedar Falls Police Captain, becoming the first woman to ever hold that rank, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. She was promoted to the position after Mark Howard was promoted to Police Chief. Heuer has been with the Cedar Falls force since 2000. She has worked every patrol shift and has held roles that include certified law enforcement fitness specialist, field training officer program supervisor, CPR instructor, and reserve officer supervisor, among several others. She is also an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
