Aliquippa, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Vandals Strike North Sewickley Light Display for Second Time

(Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) For the second time in less than a week vandals have struck a popular Christmas display in North Sewickley Township. The North Sewickley Township Police Department reported on their Facebook Page that the vandals struck again around 8:00 PM...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Announces a Retirement and Personnel Changes

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Area School Board met on Tuesday Night and approved the retirement of the Junior high school head cook Denise Stevens. Her will retirement will be effective April 14, 2023. She has served the district in that capacity for 40 years. In other business...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Link for WPIAL 4A Championship: Central Valley vs. Aliquippa @ 7:30 PM

(File Photo from 2019 WPIAL Championship) 99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and beavercountyradio.com’s Rob Matzie and John Perrotto have the call from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh of this 2022 WPIAL Class 4A Championship high school football playoff game as the Warriors battle the Quips.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Three Aliquippa Students Charged After Attacking Another Student on the Way To Gym

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Three female students at the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School have been charged after they were caught on video in October attacking another student during school hours. The three unnamed students are teenage girls and they allegedly ganged up on another female student kicking her multiple times on her...
beavercountyradio.com

Steel Valley Wins Double A Crown As Turnover Bug Bites the Tigers Again

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) It was a beautiful late fall day in Pittsburgh and it presented the perfect backdrop as the Steel Valley Ironmen battled the Beaver Falls Tigers for the WPIAL 2A Crown from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The game kicked-off at 2:00 PM and Steel Valley scored right off the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

