Read full article on original website
Related
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
‘Yet again, we’ll mourn’: Lehigh Valley-area LGBTQ leaders share thoughts on Colorado shooting
“Yet again, we’ll mourn,” said Bill McGlinn, interim executive director of the Lehigh Valley’s Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center. That was the recurring sentiment among attendees of the memorial services hosted Sunday by Bradbury Sullivan in Allentown, the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and the Metropolitan Community Church of Lehigh Valley to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, a dedicated day of mourning.
What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.
Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley apartments getting pricier, but still a bargain for big-city dwellers
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
What time do malls close on Black Friday? Holiday shopping hours through the weekend | Lehigh Valley Mall, Palmer Park Mall, King of Prussia and more
Black Friday shopping is underway. Whether you were up early for a marathon spree or want to wait for the crowds to thin a bit, many malls in and around the Lehigh Valley have expanded holiday shopping hours this weekend to accommodate everyone. Here is when select malls close on...
Delaware Water Gap tourism gave $235M boost to Pa. and N.J. communities in 2021, study finds
Millions of dollars flowed through the Delaware Water Gap in 2021. A report release this fall by the National Parks Conservation Association studying the financial impacts of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area found the park and its 4.3 million visitors generated $235 million in revenue for businesses in Northampton, Monroe and Pike counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Sussex counties in New Jersey.
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley weather: Sunny and seasonably warm getting to grandmother’s house. But coming home ...
You may be going over the river, but certainly not through the snow if you’re heading to grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, as long as she lives in the vicinity of the Lehigh Valley or northwest New Jersey. “It looks like a spectacular day for Thanksgiving travel,” EPAWA Weather...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Carbon County farm helps revive Pa. Capitol holiday tradition after COVID interruption
In another sign that COVID-19 is moving into the rear-view, there will be an in-person Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in the Pennsylvania Capitol Rotunda this year. The tradition that marks the official start of the holiday season in the Capitol Complex was interrupted over the past two years due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. In fact, in 2020, there wasn’t even a tree placed inside the Rotunda to avoid groups of people gathering inside the building at a time when cases of the coronavirus were surging.
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
Lehigh Valley weather: Rain, wind, sun and then rain again
There’s going to be rain, then wind, then sun, then rain again as the holiday weekend plays out, forecasts show. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, sums it up this way in its forecasts discussion:. “A cold front will bring showers this morning followed by...
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
DraftKings Maryland promo code delivers early sign up offer for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers in Maryland gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking...
Coroner needs help locating family of homeless Whitehall Township man found dead
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the family of an unhoused man found dead Wednesday in Whitehall Township. Shaun Romano, 52, was pronounced dead at about 11:50 p.m. in the area under Hamilton Street Bridge near Jordan Creek in Allentown, according to the coroner’s report.
Caesars Maryland promo code PENNLIVEPICS unlocks massive $100 free bet offer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using our PENNLIVEPICS promo code at Caesars, sports lovers in Maryland gambling on any event today can earn a Bet $20, Win $100...
Lower Saucon Township bridge opens after replacement project
The new Lower Saucon Road Bridge opened Wednesday, following the installation of guardrails, Lower Saucon Township officials announced. The township-owned bridge near Alpine Drive is open to traffic, with detour and road-closed signs slated for removal shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the announcement. Lower Saucon in 2019 was...
College football roundup: Whitehall’s Boykin finishes strong for Villanova
Whitehall High School graduate Dez Boykin solidified himself in the Villanova University record book after helping the Wildcats upset Delaware 29-26 in the annual “Battle of the Blue.”. Boykin, a fifth-year senior wide receiver, caught passes of 58 and 38 yards and returned a pair of kickoffs 41 yards....
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0