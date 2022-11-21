A Waterloo man has been arrested for an alleged assault on a convenience store employee back in April, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. According to police an employee at the Kwik Stop on Washington Street asked Damon Schmidt to leave the store around noon on April 23rd. Schmidt is accused of then punching the employee in the head, breaking his jaw and his false teeth. The injuries to the victim required surgery, he also experienced hearing loss. Schmidt was finally arrested on Saturday and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. Bond has been set at $17,000.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO