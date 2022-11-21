Read full article on original website
Hauer First Female CF Police CPT
Brooke Heuer has been named Cedar Falls Police Captain, becoming the first woman to ever hold that rank, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. She was promoted to the position after Mark Howard was promoted to Police Chief. Heuer has been with the Cedar Falls force since 2000. She has worked every patrol shift and has held roles that include certified law enforcement fitness specialist, field training officer program supervisor, CPR instructor, and reserve officer supervisor, among several others. She is also an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
Man Arrested for Assault on Convenience Store Employee
A Waterloo man has been arrested for an alleged assault on a convenience store employee back in April, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. According to police an employee at the Kwik Stop on Washington Street asked Damon Schmidt to leave the store around noon on April 23rd. Schmidt is accused of then punching the employee in the head, breaking his jaw and his false teeth. The injuries to the victim required surgery, he also experienced hearing loss. Schmidt was finally arrested on Saturday and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. Bond has been set at $17,000.
BBall Falls; VB Advances
Tuesday night in men’s basketball a second half rally came up just short as UNI fell to Grand Canyon University 69-67 in the Hall of Fame Classic. Tuesday the UNI volleyball swept Evansville 25-19, 32-30, 25-21 in the Missouri Valley Conference Semifinals. The Panthers are in the MVC Finals for the 26th time and will either play Drake or Chicago for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
