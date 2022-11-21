Read full article on original website
Related
After infant hospitalized, mother arrested on suspicion of drug crimes
GARDEN CITY — At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, Finney County Sheriff's deputies responses to the 6000 block of Skyline Drive to a report of a choking, unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, deputies found the infant on the floor barely breathing and immediately noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana. They suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose, according to a news release Wednesday.
Garden City Police investigating firearm report at elementary school Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Garden City Police Department was notified that a student at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center had possibly brought a firearm to school. Officers learned that an 11-year-old student possessed an Airsoft gun while going to school. During the investigation, an Airsoft gun and a canister of Airsoft pellets were located near the bus stop at Alta Brown Elementary School.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0