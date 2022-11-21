Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The best Black Friday streaming deals for 2022
One of the best things about the holiday season is the nearly countless amount of time you have to chill out in front of the television. And all that extra time to kill also is a good time to try a new streaming service — or two or three.
Where To Watch Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Argentina and Mexico will face off in an all South American clash at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Here is where you can watch the game.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Comments / 0