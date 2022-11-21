ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas Just Dropped a Premium Plus-Size Collab

By Alexandra Harrell
 4 days ago
Adidas and 11 Honoré—the luxury division of Dia & Co —introduced their debut high-performance collection, designed exclusively for sizes 1XL-4XL. This is Adidas’ first collection released solely for plus-size consumers.

Though Adidas was behind the curve in terms of promoting options in larger sizes— Nike dropped its first plus-size collection in 2017—it perhaps makes up for it by not just releasing extended sizes but rather collaborating on a collection designed just for bigger bodies. Granted, Adidas launched its first size-inclusive collection in 2019 with Universal Standard , but it makes sense for Adidas to get more involved in the market; it’s estimated to value $601.7 billion and is projected to reach $1,044.3 billion by 2032, Future Market Insights reported.

“We wanted to create a collection that drives confidence in movement and makes sports accessible to more women. We worked collectively with our size-inclusive community to get authentic feedback and create a space for their voices,” Ngoc-Hien Nguyen, senior designer for Adidas sports partnerships, said. “Partnering with 11 Honoré enables us to use our leading Adidas technology alongside [its] unrivaled fit expertise to curate a collection of high-performance pieces with superior form, fit and aesthetic. Women shouldn’t have to compromise, and we hope this collection offers stylish support no matter the activity.

Each piece is designed with the Nordstrom-backed nameplate’s grading process, which tailors the fit to each size while items are interwoven with Adidas’ material innovation . The collaboration supports Adidas’ continued commitment to making sport accessible for all with 14 key looks (a concrete counter to the stereotypical all-black offerings to the plus size market) to serve sports from yoga to training and high-impact workouts to casual days out.

“We’re excited to join forces with Adidas on this debut performance and style collection, as 11 Honoré has always stood for accessibility and inclusion,” Nadia Boujarwah, CEO and co-founder of Dia & Co., said. “We are incredibly proud to continue our mission with such a globally recognized brand by making sport accessible using Adidas technologies alongside our best-in-class grading system. At Dia & Co , we’re passionately committed to bringing the best brands to the plus customer and are thrilled to see this partnership come to life.”

Adidas x 11 Honoré

Powered by designers and technicians with over a decade of experience in size-first fit, the pieces unite with Adidas’s performance material technology for a collaboration that pushes the boundaries of active style. Adidas technologies featured within the collection include Formotion, a fit system that provides sculpted cuts and three-dimensional engineering to enhance athletic freedom of movement showcased in the Formotion bra and tights, and Aeroready, a collection-wide moisture-wicking fabric that manages the body’s sweat to keep wearers feeling comfortable and dry.

Plus, in Adidas’ continued effort to consciously craft materials, the collection has been made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic —reimagined plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting the ocean. The Adidas x 11 Honoré Onesie features recycled materials, while the Kaftan Tee is made of 100 percent organic cotton.

The Adidas x 11 Honoré collection is available online at adidas.com and dia.com.

