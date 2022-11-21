ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
VikingsTerritory

No Love Lost Between Thielen & Belichick

Hop in that time machine right there for a minute with me and travel back to 2018. It wasn’t a great season for the Minnesota Vikings and this particular game against the New England Patriots didn’t go their way either. In the midst of the team’s frustrations on...
Sporting News

What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Remaining QB Menu Is Delightful

If the Minnesota Vikings want to close out the 2022 regular season with another stack of wins, the opposing quarterback gauntlet isn’t too frightful. The New York Jets announced the demotion of 2021 1st-Round draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday, setting the stage for Mike White at QB1 when the Vikings host Robert Saleh’s team in a week and a half.
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy

Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
VikingsTerritory

Welp, the Vikings Have a New Magic Number.

In addition to the glorious perk of defeating Bill Belichick for the first time in 22 years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new claim to fame — a revised “magic number.”. The Vikings toppled the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, 33-26, thanks to heroics from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu, and others. Meanwhile, the NFC North’s second-place occupant, the Detroit Lions, lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 earlier in the day.
VikingsTerritory

The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 11

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 11: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through November 23rd, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VikingsTerritory

4 Key Patriots Players at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots were involved in very different games last week. While the Vikings were getting blown away by the Cowboys, the Patriots and Jets were tied at 3-3 with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and a punt return touchdown won the game for New England.
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Loss on Thanksgiving is Far From Disastrous

A lot of Minnesota fans are looking for a strong bounce back game from Kevin O’Connell’s squad. Dallas marched into U.S. Bank Stadium and left with a 40-3 victory. It was a humbling defeat, one that has sown seeds of doubt into our collective purple mind. A Vikings loss on Thanksgiving would seem to further reinforce the notion that the team isn’t worthy of its stellar record.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 12

The Minnesota Vikings host a Thanksgiving game with the New England Patriots on Thursday at 7:20 pm CST, the 11th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings decisively lost the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, while the Patriots beat the New York Jets in Foxboro. New England, now 6-4 through 10 games, temporarily holds the AFC’s sixth playoff seed.
