ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023

Recent survey indicates a desire to push travel boundaries in the upcoming year, making Miami Beach the ideal destination to explore and discover culture, art and wellness. Booking.com’s recent survey unearthed new 2023 travel predictions noting that 73% of respondents are looking forward to experiencing “out of comfort zone” travel that pushes them to the limit, with 50% interested in experiences that give them a complete culture shock. Travelers with a desire to break from the traditional vacation mold can find a unique variety of experiences on Miami Beach that provide an opportunity to get out of the proverbial comfort zone and into immersive activities rooted in culture, art, food and wellness. From salsa and bachata lessons and cooking classes that tap into the flavors of South America and beyond, to interactive art and musical performances, Miami Beach is ready to deliver authentic options that will take visitors on a journey outside of their everyday comfort zone.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department Receives Accreditation by the International Economic Development Council

The Only City in Broward County to Receive the Designation. The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) announces that the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department (EDH) has been recognized as one of 71 economic development organizations across the United States and Canada to be accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO).
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy