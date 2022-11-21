ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Iggy Azalea Sells Music Catalog In 8-Figure Deal: ‘I Never Have To Work Another Day In My Life’

Earlier this week, news spread about Iggy Azalea having struck an 8 figure deal with finance consulting firm Domain Capital for her music catalog. The purchase includes 100% of Iggy’s share of hits such as “Fancy,” “Work,” and “Black Widow,” and releases under Virgin EMI, Island Records and her own Bad Dreams label. An “additional trigger” was added to the deal allowing Azalea to earn future revenue from her master recordings.
thesource.com

Babyface Ray Announces ‘MOB’ Album for Dec. 2

A new album from Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, MOB, is scheduled to be released on Dec. 2nd via Wavy Gang / EMPIRE. The message of MOB, his second album of 2022, is to put on the blinders and stay focused despite any interruptions. “Nice Guy” and “SpendItt” ft. Blxst & Nija, two previously released songs/videos, are included in the project.
thesource.com

Ryan Coogler Pens Letter Thanking Fans for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Support

Ryan Coogler is thankful for you this Thanksgiving season. Sharing a letter online, Coogler thanks fans for the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he wrote. “I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow.
thesource.com

LunchMoneyLewis and Lil $o$o Talk Teaming Together Under Lunchbox Records

One of the tandems that are set to make a prominent imprint in music is LunchMoneyLewis and Lil $o$o, the latter a signee to Lunch’s new label, Lunchbox Records. The entirety of Lunch’s career has been dedicated to pioneering the music industry. His most recent achievement was working with Nicki Minaj on “Super Freaky Girl,” the artist’s first solo Billboard No. 1 hit. In the 2010s, Lunch became a household name after appearing on Minaj’s song “Trini Dem Girls” and had his own breakthrough hit with the song “Bills.”
thesource.com

Mount Westmore Drops “Free Game,” Announces Studio LP Arriving December 9th

The West Coast’s very own supergroup, Mount Westmore, drops a second single, “Free Game,” today via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group. The uber rap group made up of Hip Hop’s West Coast royalty, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, will release their new, 16-track album titled, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, on December 9, 2022.

