Ryan Coogler is thankful for you this Thanksgiving season. Sharing a letter online, Coogler thanks fans for the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he wrote. “I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow.

13 HOURS AGO