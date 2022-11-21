Watch Ichika Nito take Tim Henson’s new nylon-string signature guitar on a test drive – and deliver the most technical 18 seconds you’ll hear all week

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block
The guitar – which began life as a Goldtop, but was later given a sunburst finish at Betts' request – is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. A 1958 sunburst Gibson Les Paul owned and played on stage by Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has hit the auction block.
Get a year’s Guitar Tricks subscription and extras worth $400 for just $99 with this amazing value Black Friday deal
Sign up and save on these highly-rated online guitar lessons and start playing better today. It’s that time of the year when new hobbies are picked up and new year’s resolutions are on the horizon, with plenty of people picking up a guitar for the first time and looking to strum their first few chords. Thankfully for all the beginner guitarists out there, Guitar Tricks have discounted their annual subscription to just $99 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. Including thousands of guitar lessons, you also get a Custom Lesson Plan and four free gifts worth $196, taking the total value of this amazing deal up to a whopping $400.
Watch Prince’s gold-finished Schecter Symbol guitar get pulled out of retirement and put through its paces
As well as his legendary chops, iconic songwriting and once-in-a-generation showmanship, Prince was also well-known for his eye-catching electric guitars. The Cloud guitar, one his most widely used models, immediately springs to mind, with its elongated upper horn and compact body design. Another model from Prince’s arsenal of unique axes...
Josh Smith teases new-look, freshly spec’d version of his Ibanez FLATV1 signature guitar
We have a sneaky suspicion that Ibanez is cooking up some seriously tasty signature guitars at the moment. Not even a fortnight ago, Lari Basilio – owner of the brand’s best-selling LB1 single-cut – shared a sneak peek at what looked like a freshly finished version of her flagship Violet electric guitar.
This mega 50% off Fender Play deal is ideal for beginner guitar players
Teach yourself guitar, bass or ukulele with a years subscription to Fender's much-loved guitar lesson platform. If you’re planning on teaching yourself guitar, or simply want to brush-up on some areas of your playing, then we've got the Black Friday Fender deal for you. Right now Fender are offering new users the chance to bag a full years subscription to Fender Play for 50% less (opens in new tab).
Looking to learn the guitar this Black Friday? These are today's top offers on guitar lessons
With money off Fender Play, Guitar Tricks, ArtistWorks and TrueFire now is the best time to learn the guitar. If you are thinking about learning the guitar, then there has never been a better time. Black Friday brings with it crazy savings on everything from electric guitars to amplifiers, acoustics, stompboxes and accessories. But that's not all, you can also save big on a host of online learning platforms, meaning you can learn to play that new axe you just picked up!
Learn how to cover the entire fretboard with Joe Bonamassa’s soloing scale secret
“I learned a lot of [scales] in blocks. So, when I play, my mind goes, I’m in this block‚ I’m in that block‚ I’m in this block‚ [pointing at different areas of the fretboard]; and then so on and so on. “I learned how...
Larkin Poe’s Megan and Rebecca Lovell on their pedalboard pinch-hitters, the voice of lap steel, and the blues as a living art form
Blues has always been a part of Larkin Poe’s roots rock ’n’ roll approach, but for new release Blood Harmony the blues element is unmissable. And it hasn’t happened by accident. It’s the result of careful planning by the two sisters and multi-instrumentalists who lead the...
What’s the best guitar riff of 2022?
As the year draws to a close, we here at Guitar World like to take a moment to look back and reflect upon 12 months of guitar music that blazed trails and melted faces. With the help of an all-star cast of guitarists, the wider GW editorial family and you, dear readers, we’ve assembled a list of this year’s greatest riffs – and now we want you to tell us the best.
Origin Effects launches the M-EQ Driver, a Pultec EQ redesigned for guitar players
The UK firm specializes in bringing studio sounds to your pedalboard and its latest stompbox promises to hit the EQ sweet spot. UK pedal firm Origin Effects has debuted its latest offering, the M-EQ Driver, which aims to bottle the sound of a classic Pultec EQ and then take it to new and interesting places.
This edible cake replica of Joe Satriani's Ibanez signature guitar is the tastiest thing we've seen all week
Complete with pickups, a double locking trem and even strings, this uncanny recreation of Satch's Ibanez JS2480 is pretty sweet. With its vibrant Muscle Car Red finish, double-locking trem and combination of DiMarzio and Sustainiac pickups, Joe Satriani’s JS2480 was arguably the tastiest electric guitar in Ibanez’s JS Series lineup. That is, until Houston’s House of Blues baked Satch an exact replica of the guitar in cake form.
These beautiful limited edition D’Angelico semi-hollow guitars have a crazy $450 discount for Black Friday
You still have a few hours left to grab a great Black Friday guitar deal, but without a doubt, one of the best we’ve seen is this deal at Guitar Center on the D’Angelico Excel DC XT. This beautiful had a hefty chunk of change knocked off with an absolutely massive $450 discount (opens in new tab) – that’s a 25% reduction on the regular price. There are two stunning Guitar Center exclusive finishes up for grabs – Charcoal Burst and Amaretto Burst.
How to incorporate open-string drones into an improvised blues solo
Taking inspiration from Muddy Waters' Rollin' Stone, this lesson will teach you how to make your one guitar sound fuller. Here, we're looking at the basic elements that make up Muddy Waters’ rhythm guitar playing and approach to single-note lines and solos on his blues classic, Rollin’ Stone. One essential element is his inclusion of open-string drones.
Watch Jeff Beck’s flawless jam of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing with Johnny Depp on rhythm guitar
Beck once again proves he's just getting better and better, delivering an emotive, improv-heavy performance of the 1967 classic. Earlier this month, Jeff Beck completed his 2022 tour of the US, which saw the electric guitar icon team up with actor/guitarist and new-found bandmate Johnny Depp for a stint of dates across October and November.
Mesa/Boogie bolsters its iconic Rectifier catalog with 25-watt Badlander head and 1x12 combo
Now, two years after the Badlander's launch, Mesa/Boogie has bolstered its range by issuing a 25-watt amp head and 1x12 combo. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Fender has one of best Black Friday sales online right now – score up to 30% off the 40th Anniversary models, Classic Vibe and the Acoustasonic Player series
As well as guitars, you can also save big on Ukuleles, pedals, beginner packs and Fender-branded clothing. Well, the day guitarists everywhere have been waiting for has arrived, Black Friday. This year is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen, with the Black Friday guitar deals coming in thick and fast. Now, while there are many epic offers coming from the biggest names in music retail, one of the best sales we’ve seen comes via the official Fender site.
Watch Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson repel an unwelcome stage invader – with his Fender Telecaster
Footage has emerged of the Black Crowes and security physically removing a persistent stage invader at the band’s recent show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on November 20. The crowd member who unwisely took it upon themselves to get onstage was involved in an altercation with the...
Fret-King Country Squire Music Row and Elise Custom review
The tone-tinkerers among you with a soldering iron will find plenty of potential here, especially since the actual guitars really punch above their prices and are both, for the most part, good‑sounding and competently made. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Laney's comprehensive 2022 holiday gift guide is the inspiration you need to nail Christmas this year for the guitarist or bassist in your life
Stuck on ideas for Christmas? Fear not – if that special someone is a guitar or bass lover, Laney has you covered. Christmas is right around the corner, but we can bet you've still got a hefty amount of shopping to do. And if that special person in your life is a guitarist or bass player, we'd wager the stress is building around what to buy them as a present.
Get in on Positive Grid's Black Friday bonanza with a massive $120 off the Riff guitar interface
You'll need to act fast – these savings on the game-changing audio interface won't be around for long. It's fair to say that Positive Grid Spark revolutionized the competitive practice amp market. From the original Spark model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps ever since their release. Now, not content on just shaking up the world of small amps, Positive Grid set its sights on the equally competitive audio interface market, releasing the much-loved Riff interface to rave reviews. And if you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, you can do it for a whole lot less, with Positive Grid slashing a mega $120 off the Riff, as well as offering heavily discounted software bundles (opens in new tab).
