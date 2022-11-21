ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023

Recent survey indicates a desire to push travel boundaries in the upcoming year, making Miami Beach the ideal destination to explore and discover culture, art and wellness. Booking.com’s recent survey unearthed new 2023 travel predictions noting that 73% of respondents are looking forward to experiencing “out of comfort zone” travel that pushes them to the limit, with 50% interested in experiences that give them a complete culture shock. Travelers with a desire to break from the traditional vacation mold can find a unique variety of experiences on Miami Beach that provide an opportunity to get out of the proverbial comfort zone and into immersive activities rooted in culture, art, food and wellness. From salsa and bachata lessons and cooking classes that tap into the flavors of South America and beyond, to interactive art and musical performances, Miami Beach is ready to deliver authentic options that will take visitors on a journey outside of their everyday comfort zone.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium presents traditional holiday lineup for “Very Merry Holiday Season”

Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning December 3, 2022. The Auditorium’s multilingual programming for the “Very Merry Holiday Season” will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022, followed by Spanish-language performance Abran las puertas… llegó la Navidad on December 4. Jose Negroni’s Ready for Christmas LIVE (December 9) and Florida Chamber Orchestra’s Christmas Is In The Air.
