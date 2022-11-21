Chrissy Teigen shares new images of her growing baby bump

Chrissy Teigen has shared new images of her growing baby bump .

In a slew of images posted on Instagram on Sunday (20 November), the 36-year-old model and wife of John Legend can be seen having a cosy weekend with her children.

In one of the photographs, Teigen’s daughter can be seen staring at her mother’s baby bump as she attempts to speak to it.

Teigen is also captured clicking a mirror selfie, watching the TV with her kids, cooking, and relaxing at home.

Teigen announced that she and her husband are expecting another baby in August this year.

“We have another one on the way,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account showing off her baby bump. “So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she added.

Teigen and Legend have been married for almost nine years and have two children, Luna and Miles.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote, appearing to refer to her miscarriage in 2020.

In October 2020, Teigen announced that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

The TV presenter was taken to hospital after experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.

However, a few days later, Teigen shared the news she suffered a miscarriage, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”