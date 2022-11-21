Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
thewestsidegazette.com
Pompano Beach CRA Accepts Restaurateur Proposal for ‘Wash House’ Space
The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has accepted a proposal by Palm 78 LLC to design, fund, maintain, and operate a seafood and steakhouse restaurant concept in the space known as the “Wash House.” Negotiations between the CRA and restaurant group have now commenced, with the goal of transforming the site into an anchor for the Old Town Arts and Entertainment District.
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location
Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Developer Steve Witkoff lists Miami Beach lot for $19.95M
Developer Steve Witkoff is listing a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s high-gloss North Bay Road for $19.95 million. The empty lot, at No. 4766, comes with plans for a massive 9,000-square-foot home, which will boast prime views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s downtown skyline. “It’s prime dirt,” a...
WSVN-TV
WET Miami in Brickell takes diners under the sea with Atlantic decor
We all love “The Little Mermaid,” and “Splash” was great, too, but while Ariel was trying to get out of the underwater world, we’re trying to get in — at a wet new restaurant. Deco reporter Alex Miranda, who’s pretty fishy himself, has the story.
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
All Parking Garages At Fort Lauderdale Airport Are Full, Off-Site Parking Required
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. — The situation is improving but still isn’t great. Just a handful of spots are available in the Palm and Cypress garages as of Friday afternoon. The airport’s automated tracking system often counts employee parking spots as general public spots, which is not the case. We find […]
communitynewspapers.com
Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop
Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife
If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
WSVN-TV
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
wlrn.org
Dalip the elephant, a Zoo Miami staple for decades, has died at age 56
Dalip — believed to be the oldest male elephant in the United States and an icon at the Miami zoo dating back to its original Key Biscayne location — died Thursday at his home in Zoo Miami after months of declining health and weight loss. He was 56.
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
Closing Time: Mario Cristobal will look to close strong on first full cycle in 2023
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal can close on the recruiting trail. Just in case you needed a reminder, let’s revisit the job Cristobal did (with a barebones staff) to shoot the Hurricanes up the 247Sports recruiting rankings, jumping from No. 71 at the start of the early signing period to No. 16 at the end of the cycle.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023
Recent survey indicates a desire to push travel boundaries in the upcoming year, making Miami Beach the ideal destination to explore and discover culture, art and wellness. Booking.com’s recent survey unearthed new 2023 travel predictions noting that 73% of respondents are looking forward to experiencing “out of comfort zone” travel that pushes them to the limit, with 50% interested in experiences that give them a complete culture shock. Travelers with a desire to break from the traditional vacation mold can find a unique variety of experiences on Miami Beach that provide an opportunity to get out of the proverbial comfort zone and into immersive activities rooted in culture, art, food and wellness. From salsa and bachata lessons and cooking classes that tap into the flavors of South America and beyond, to interactive art and musical performances, Miami Beach is ready to deliver authentic options that will take visitors on a journey outside of their everyday comfort zone.
Fort Lauderdale, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC Miami
Residents Near Miami Beach Marina Say Charter Boat Partiers Out of Control
Residents living along a section of a South Beach marina say their paradise is going downhill, with partygoers on charter boats taking it way too far when coming past their homes. The residents say the foul language and exposed body parts are part of the scene when those out having...
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date
PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
