floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local

Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Pompano Beach CRA Accepts Restaurateur Proposal for ‘Wash House’ Space

The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has accepted a proposal by Palm 78 LLC to design, fund, maintain, and operate a seafood and steakhouse restaurant concept in the space known as the “Wash House.” Negotiations between the CRA and restaurant group have now commenced, with the goal of transforming the site into an anchor for the Old Town Arts and Entertainment District.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location

Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
HOMESTEAD, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Developer Steve Witkoff lists Miami Beach lot for $19.95M

Developer Steve Witkoff is listing a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s high-gloss North Bay Road for $19.95 million. The empty lot, at No. 4766, comes with plans for a massive 9,000-square-foot home, which will boast prime views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s downtown skyline. “It’s prime dirt,” a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals

The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Fade Masters of Miami: Definitely Not Your Father’s Barber Shop

Settling in at the bar – or should we say the “reception desk” – at this boutique. barber shop on Grand Avenue in the Grove, we got a chance to chat with Vinicio. Larios, CEO of Fade Masters of Miami. Between appointments on this bustling weekday...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife

If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Beach Offers Variety of Activities and Experiences to Help Travelers Get Out of Their Comfort Zone in 2023

Recent survey indicates a desire to push travel boundaries in the upcoming year, making Miami Beach the ideal destination to explore and discover culture, art and wellness. Booking.com’s recent survey unearthed new 2023 travel predictions noting that 73% of respondents are looking forward to experiencing “out of comfort zone” travel that pushes them to the limit, with 50% interested in experiences that give them a complete culture shock. Travelers with a desire to break from the traditional vacation mold can find a unique variety of experiences on Miami Beach that provide an opportunity to get out of the proverbial comfort zone and into immersive activities rooted in culture, art, food and wellness. From salsa and bachata lessons and cooking classes that tap into the flavors of South America and beyond, to interactive art and musical performances, Miami Beach is ready to deliver authentic options that will take visitors on a journey outside of their everyday comfort zone.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
High School Football PRO

Fort Lauderdale, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blanche Ely High School football team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
maritime-executive.com

CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date

PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
MIAMI, FL
Still Unsolved

A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL

