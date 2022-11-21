Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Injured eagle rescued thanks to Jackson County deputy
The eagle is now getting medical treatment and recovering.
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
WILX-TV
‘Very violent crimes’ against animals in Mid-Michigan on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rise in violent crimes against animals in Mid-Michigan has some animal control officials worried. In Ingham County, a dog is still recovering after having its throat slit. The Ingham County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owner has confessed to the crime. Background: Ingham County...
WILX-TV
Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
Lansing Police under ‘maximum enforcement period’ over holiday weekend
Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy's, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it's a chance to catch up
Are there any abandoned places in Lansing?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Lansing to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
WILX-TV
Lansing community honors, remembers victims of Colorado Springs shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In support of the LGTBQ+ community, people in Lansing gathered Wednesday to remember and honor the victims of a shooting at a Colorado gay bar. The shooting killed five people and injured 25 others. Police are treating the shooting as a hate crime. Wednesday was cold...
Can I wear the military uniforms in Lansing?
I will go to Lansing in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
wlen.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Car and Meth While Visiting Friend in Jail
Jackson, MI – The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this past weekend. Police said that at about 3:30 PM Sunday, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to retire
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31. Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. “Now at the age of 66 years,...
