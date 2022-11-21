ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Man Arrested With Stolen Car and Meth While Visiting Friend in Jail

Jackson, MI – The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this past weekend. Police said that at about 3:30 PM Sunday, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen.
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"

COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
COLON, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon to retire

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon is retiring after six years effective Dec. 31. Siemon was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. “Now at the age of 66 years,...

