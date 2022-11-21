Under the baobab: Pelosi showed dignity, class in decision to step aside

As a nation we are about to transition from the Nancy Pelosi era.

In the 21st century she has arguably been one of the most continually impactful political figures in our country. She served under and with four presidents as Speaker of the House. She has been a leader of the Congressional Democrats for 20 years, a position she voluntarily relinquished last week with supreme dignity and much class in a 14-minute address before Congress:

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.”

There were 12 women in Congress when Pelosi was elected to the House in 1987. Today, there are 90. A lot of that is due to her mentorship and example of going from “housewife” to being the first woman elected as Speaker in 2007. She was instrumental in helping the country through the 2007-09 recession. She shepherded landmark legislation through Congress such as the Affordable Health Care Act, the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Her most important accomplishment may have been keeping the diverse and potentially fragmentable Democratic Party in the same boat and rowing in the same direction.

I was privileged to meet Madam Speaker a few years ago in Baltimore. She was speaking at her brother’s funeral. She noticed me sitting at a side pew. Not knowing who I was, she took time to come over to greet me. We ran into her again at Congressman Elijah Cumming’s funeral days later. She remembered me. She is a stickler for details. I’m not surprised that she knew when it was time to get out of the batter’s box and let the next generation take their swings ... but I’m glad she’s still in our dugout.

Around town

There was a visitor at Light Up the Night, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony sponsored by the Downtown State College Improvement District at MLK Plaza. Wearing a red suit, he went by the “nom de plum” of Santa. He was greeted by several hundred friends, neighbors and happy children. Local merchants provided free hot cider, cookies, grilled stickies. Kish Bank opened its doors to display Kari Roslund’s fiber art exhibit and distribute hot chocolate. Tempest Productions provided performers in period costumes to share seasons greetings. An artist made balloon animals, while others danced, sang and filled the chilled air with smiles. A good time was had by all.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi held a town hall with the university’s faculty senate, focusing on the administration’s commitment to racial justice. The panel consisted of Michele Stine, chair of the faculty senate; Justin Schwartz, interim executive VP and provost; Jennifer Hamer, special assistant for institutional equity; Julio Palma, assistant professor at Penn State Fayette; Marinda Levy, assistant professor from Penn State Brandywine; and Kristin Thomas, assistant teaching professor from University Park. Questions were submitted online and there was a lively discussion focused on the president’s decision to vacate plans for the proposed Center for Racial Justice. The president stated that despite that decision her “commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and racial justice is deep.” There were also comments about the students inviting the Proud Boys to speak on campus. The town hall was meant to be part of an ongoing discussion.

PSU’s School of Theatre opened an exhilarating must-see production of “Rent” at the Pavilion Theatre. It runs until Dec. 3. And PSU’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball are continuing their winning ways. WE ARE…

Charles Dumas is a lifetime political activist, a professor emeritus from Penn State, and was the Democratic Party’s nominee for U.S. Congress in 2012.