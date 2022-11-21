Read full article on original website
Gluten-Free Apple Pie
I hope you're not batting your eyes at “gluten-free.” So often is the word associated with negative connotations because there’s just nothing quite like a gluten-filled treat—bread, pasta, pie, cakes, cookies, you name it… or so you think. Stop there: Gluten-free apple pie can be just as good as all the others. It’s about using the right flour, lots of butter, adding just enough water, and having patience.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars
Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars are the best combination of a classic cream pie fused with a cream cheesecake filling, and baked into a delicious dessert bar. This easy recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare by making a crunchy no-cook Oreo crust that sits below a creamy banana cheesecake mixture.
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
Chocolate Espresso Pecan Pie
This chocolate espresso pecan pie is so elegant and tasty. It is one of the most delicious desserts that I usually prepare in autumn. It needs a little more time to make it compared to my other recipes that are generally simple and quick – because as a nature lover – I really don’t want to spend my whole day in the kitchen. However, this dessert is so beautiful and delicious – you just got to try it! The best part is that the preparation process is so easy! Here is the recipe:
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
Mango Monkey Bread
Fill the kitchen with holiday aromas with this house-baked monkey bread, flavored with cinnamon, ginger and brown sugar. Pastry chef Sally Camacho adds mango puree to the yeast-raised dough for a tropical twist, and the gooey caramel bottoms deliver on a sticky bun-like experience. Steps. For dough, in mixer with...
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy
In her cookbook “My Two Souths,” chef Asha Gomez added an intriguing twist to the classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. It was an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward chocolate cookie dough. Inspired, we wondered what other nutty spreads would work, so for...
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
Raspberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
These macaron-like almond cookies—loosely based on ricciarelli, a cookie native to Siena, Italy—are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. This cookie is flavored with raspberry two ways: tangy, bright jam gets added to the dough and spooned into the thumbprint centers, and pulverized freeze-dried raspberries get mixed with powdered sugar to provide a snowy pink finish. Saffitz loves the crinkled look the cookies develop while baking. But even more, she loves the flavor and chewy texture of the cookies, which remind her of much more elaborate French macarons while requiring a fraction of the time, effort, and technical skill to make.
Cranberries in Powdered Sugar
Cranberries in powdered sugar are one of my favorite sweets from my childhood (sorry, Georgian churchela). I remember in my childhood there were little nice cardboard boxes available for sale at local stores around my native Riga. It was always like a little celebration when my mom or grandma bought me some of those cardboard boxes with cranberries in powdered sugar and let me eat them.
