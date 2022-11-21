Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
All-WNY Christmas Tree 'Untrim the Tree' project raising funds for Roswell Park patients, 'Ride for Roswell'
You might not think that the beginning of November is too early for holiday music, but is setting up the Christmas tree that early a little too soon? One Western New York couple thinks it's never too early to deck the halls if it's for a good cause. What is...
wnypapers.com
'Holiday Happenings at the NACC'
On Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will hold “Holiday Happenings,” a free event with vendors, art, music, performances, crafts, food and a basket auction at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Extra-special events include:. √ Dec. 3 (Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony) √ Dec....
wnypapers.com
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School PAC
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $15 at the door or $13 in advance at the following three outlets:. √ Walker...
wnypapers.com
Totally Buffalo Store opening 5th location, on Black Friday in Niagara Falls
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
wnypapers.com
Celebrate local with Small Business Saturday
Submitted by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to remind our neighbors how important their support is to local businesses this holiday season. The Chamber has compiled a listing of member businesses that will...
wnypapers.com
10th annual 'Saturday for Solders' in Youngstown
Colleen Mary Summerville of Youngstown invites residents to join her in supporting the 10th annual “Saturday for Soldiers.” The all-ages event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Ontario House on Lockport Street. “Let's make this holiday season very merry and full of Thanksgiving...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Memorial Library news and events
Here’s what coming up at the Grand Island Memorial Library at 1715 Bedell Road:. The library has resumed regular hours, including Saturdays. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are currently being accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library...
wnypapers.com
American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure 2023 rides in Finger Lakes & Capital regions
Two in-person events planned in response to enthusiastic participation. Riders from across upstate New York will reunite for the 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure next June. The ADA has announced that two full-scale, in-person events are scheduled, based on enthusiasm from current and projected participants. The ADA...
wnypapers.com
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Queen B's Cottage
Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, “Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.”
wnypapers.com
Community Missions launches Giving Tuesday initiative at holiday season
Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier announces its annual participation in Giving Tuesday this year, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Its goal is to encourage the community to donate and volunteer to give back to their neighbors around the holidays. “Giving Tuesday is about bringing people back to what the holidays...
wnypapers.com
Deposits for Food continues support of pantries
Deposits for Food presented Thanksgiving holiday checks to four Niagara County food pantries this week, totaling $2,000. The proceeds are the result of collections of returnable containers and scrap metal during the fall season, according to D4F founder Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston. Sarkees said he has begun his ninth year...
wnypapers.com
The Summit Federal Credit Union to support those in need this holiday season through FeedMore's 'Plates of Thanks'
For the 10th year, The Summit Federal Credit Union is supporting those in need in the region this holiday season by supporting FeedMore’s “Plates of Thanks” initiative. Monetary donations will be accepted to Dec. 31. Donations can be made at either of The Summit’s Buffalo branches at 5641 Transit Road, or 2290 Delaware Ave.
wnypapers.com
Holiday display in Ransomville
Ransomville would like to give a special thank you to Frank Battaglia and Don Laurie for giving their time, talents and trains to enhance the theme about trains this year for the Ransomville Flag Day and Festival Parades 2022. Get on board and see the displays with trains in the...
wnypapers.com
Billy Quarantillo makes a mark in MMA - leaves a mark at popular Lewiston eatery
Niagara County has produced some famous professional athletes. There was baseball outfielder Rick Manning, the Niagara Falls native who enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Cleveland Indians. LaSalle High basketball phenom Jonny Flynn of Niagara Falls played for Houston, Portland and Minnesota of the NBA. Youngstown's Daryl "Moose" Johnston starred on three Super Bowl teams with the Dallas Cowboys.
wnypapers.com
Community invited to 'Messiah Sing-in'
The Lockport Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a “Messiah Sing-in,” a new Christmas event for the local area. The event comprises a select group of choruses and a couple of solos. It offers a way for singers and audience members to remember past personal performances or events, as well as a chance to raise their voices and “make a joyful noise to the Lord.”
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston votes to increase water rate to offset new charges
Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to approve a motion increasing the municipal water rate 8 cents – from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of usage – effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Anne Welch stressed this action is the result of an equal rate increase from the Niagara County Water District.
wnypapers.com
State emergency response assets, personnel demobilize following historic winter storm
Following weeklong response to historic snowfall in Buffalo and Watertown areas, where nearly 7 feet of snow fell over three days. √ Agencies to continue to perform snow removal operations and monitor potential for localized road flooding this week due to rain and snow melt. √ All requested wellness checks...
wnypapers.com
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: One Hemp Holistics
Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. Nov. 26 marks the 13th annual Small Business Saturday. The concept, crafted by American Express, is “Dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers.”
