When I envision our family Thanksgiving, it is all about tradition. Family, food and FOOTBALL is how we celebrate Thanksgiving. In our family, we have Dallas Cowboy fanatics. Time to get together revolves around kickoff. A month prior we all decide who will make what for the various courses and baked goods. Turkey plus (we need extra for leftovers), two kinds of stuffing, cranberries, mashed and sweet potatoes, side dishes and lots of pies and cheesecake.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO