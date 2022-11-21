ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY

As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Curd Nerd story: how a microbiologist ditched med school to pursue a career in cheese

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sarah Simiele’s career — and love life — began with cheese. Cheese helped the cellular microbiologist realize she didn’t want to become a doctor, her original goal as a student at Binghamton University, and it helped her and then-roommate, Matthew, fall in love. Six years after the two graduated, and one wedding later, she and Matthew run The Curd Nerd, a specialty cheese and local produce store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Indoor Snow Show starts on Black Friday at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it! For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25. Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium […]
SYRACUSE, NY
ithacavoice.com

Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Black Friday store hours in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’

Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’

Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Honoring tradition

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I envision our family Thanksgiving, it is all about tradition. Family, food and FOOTBALL is how we celebrate Thanksgiving. In our family, we have Dallas Cowboy fanatics. Time to get together revolves around kickoff. A month prior we all decide who will make what for the various courses and baked goods. Turkey plus (we need extra for leftovers), two kinds of stuffing, cranberries, mashed and sweet potatoes, side dishes and lots of pies and cheesecake.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
