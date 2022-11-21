Read full article on original website
Syracuse.com
Hundreds head to Clinton Square for annual Christmas tree lighting in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clinton Square’s holiday makeover was complete Friday night after Syracuse’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hundreds gathered for festive music, hot food and drinks, ice skating and to see the 42-foot artificial tree light up. Before flipping the candy cane switch, Mayor Ben Walsh brough...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY
As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
Syracuse.com
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
Syracuse.com
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
Syracuse.com
The Curd Nerd story: how a microbiologist ditched med school to pursue a career in cheese
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sarah Simiele’s career — and love life — began with cheese. Cheese helped the cellular microbiologist realize she didn’t want to become a doctor, her original goal as a student at Binghamton University, and it helped her and then-roommate, Matthew, fall in love. Six years after the two graduated, and one wedding later, she and Matthew run The Curd Nerd, a specialty cheese and local produce store.
Syracuse.com
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Back in time: How a mural at Freedom of Espresso in Fayetteville captured the history of the village (photos)
Strolling through Canal Landing Park after a coffee at Fayetteville’s Freedom of Espresso, you’ll see a splash of color on the right side of the building. Beneath a painted sky lies the village of Fayetteville, calmly resting while stuck in time. Sometimes, the artist will be out there,...
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
Indoor Snow Show starts on Black Friday at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it! For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25. Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium […]
ithacavoice.com
Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
Syracuse.com
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Black Friday store hours in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
Syracuse.com
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
CNY Inspirations: Honoring tradition
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I envision our family Thanksgiving, it is all about tradition. Family, food and FOOTBALL is how we celebrate Thanksgiving. In our family, we have Dallas Cowboy fanatics. Time to get together revolves around kickoff. A month prior we all decide who will make what for the various courses and baked goods. Turkey plus (we need extra for leftovers), two kinds of stuffing, cranberries, mashed and sweet potatoes, side dishes and lots of pies and cheesecake.
newyorkupstate.com
What’s the best Syracuse Italian bread for your holiday table? We tasted a dozen to find out
Syracuse, N.Y. — Around here, a conversation about who makes the best Italian bread is the type of debate that can turn into an all-out carbo clash. We all have our favorite, and there’s no changing our minds. Usually it’s what we grew up with, the bakery our parents dragged us to when we were kids.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
syracuse.com
Who makes Syracuse’s best Italian bread? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 46; Low: 28. Partly sunny, chilly but pleasant; 5-day forecast. GILLIBRAND, SYRACUSE OFFICIALS RALLY AGAINST I-81 COURT DECISION: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, joined South Side residents to express support in Syracuse for the community grid plan to replace I-81. A lawsuit in state Supreme Court halted work on the I-81 project this month when a group called Renew 81 for All won a temporary restraining order while it presses its case against the plan in state Supreme Court. Gillibrand criticized the lawsuit for delaying a “monumental project,’’ pointing out that the state transportation department studied the issue for a decade before choosing the community grid option. “All options have been considered and heard and debated at length,’’ she said. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
Syracuse.com
