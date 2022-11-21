Chamber women's group set for Food Fest event

Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Division plans an event with a focus on “Everything Food.”

The group will hold its annual Fabulous Food Fest Holiday Auction at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Don Panchos’s Tex-Mex Cafe, 2105 W. State St. in Alliance. The event is open to all.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.; item browsing will be at 6 p.m.; and a live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Holiday Auction event will feature swag bags for $10 apiece, offering a chance to win gift cards, lottery tickets, and other trinkets. Also available will be a 50/50 drawing; and food-themed items up for bid during the live auction.

Guests must register at faye@allianceohiochamber.org or 330-823-6260 by Nov. 30. Indicate your dinner selection from these choices – Mexican dinner, grilled chicken breast dinner, chicken fajita taco salad, or beef or chicken fajita dinner. Cost is $16 per person for those choosing to dine.

Donations still are being accepted for the holiday auction. To donate gift cards, lottery tickets, trinkets, or other small swag bag items, or items for a wine, spirits and beer table, contact Brenda Pauli at pauli.brenda@yahoo.com. To donate a basket or item for the live auction – such as homemade treats, restaurant gift cards, cooking appliances or items such as utensils – contact Melissa Gardner at gardnemf@mountunion.edu.