Which Columbus stores are open on Thanksgiving?

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute holiday items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.

View which stores are closing their doors Thursday here .

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots

Big Lots locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS

CVS locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.

Dollar General

Dollar General locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger

Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.

Meijer

Meijer locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.

Michaels

Michaels stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sears

Sears stores are open on Thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

