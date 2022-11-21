Which Columbus stores are open on Thanksgiving?
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute holiday items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.
View which stores are closing their doors Thursday here .
Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots
Big Lots locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cabela’s
Cabela’s stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CVS
CVS locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.
Dollar General
Dollar General locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Family Dollar
Family Dollar locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kroger
Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.
Meijer
Meijer locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.
Michaels
Michaels stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sears
Sears stores are open on Thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m.
Starbucks
Starbucks stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.
Walgreens
Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
