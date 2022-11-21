ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Which Columbus stores are open on Thanksgiving?

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute holiday items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.

View which stores are closing their doors Thursday here .

Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots
Big Lots locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela’s
Cabela’s stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS
CVS locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.

Dollar General
Dollar General locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar
Family Dollar locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger
Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.

Meijer
Meijer locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald’s
McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.

Michaels
Michaels stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sears
Sears stores are open on Thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m.

Starbucks
Starbucks stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.

Walgreens
Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.

Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

