Knoxville, TN

Knoxville gift guide: Check out these local shops for presents that don't break the bank

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
Holiday shopping can be a stressful experience, whether it's finding the perfect gift or affording those ideal presents.

Knox News is here to help with a list of local shops – from bookstores to boutiques – where you can find items for around $30. This is just a starting point – there are so many great local stores to support.

Knoxville boutiques

There are great local boutiques with clothing styles for different tastes, genders and body types.

In West Knoxville, there's Pretty Pop Fashion Boutique at 5607 Kingston Pike. Down the road at 7309 Kingston Pike is Val's Boutique. Restocking every Tuesday, Val's has a rotating selection of dresses, tops and bottoms.

In South Knoxville, there's Pink and Proper Boutique way down Chapman Highway. Borderland Tees on Sevier Avenue is a custom T-shirt shop that also sells pre-made designs.

Sticking with the casual side, downtown's Nothing Too Fancy at 435 Union Ave. focuses on Knoxville and Tennessee attire with options for everyone. There are also socks, mugs, books and bags and stickers.

In Fountain City, Folly Boutique at 104 Hotel Road is worth a stop. Then there's Josie's Boutique and Salon at 7508 Clinton Highway.

Bookstores, movie stores and vinyl record stores in Knoxville

Books, movies and music are great options for personal gifts.

Union Ave Books at 517 Union Ave. has a variety of new, genre and regional books, along with knickknacks and gifts. Nearby, Addison's Bookstore on South Gay Street deals with old and often rare books, but a majority of its stock starts at $5. Bear Den Books at 1200 Kenesaw Ave. has a selection of books for everyone. The Bottom is both a Black-affirming community center and bookstore. Finally, there's Fable Hollow Bookshoppe at 2910 Tazewell Pike, which opens Nov. 26 in time for Small Business Saturday.

If you're buying for a movie fan, check out Grindhouse Video at 7212 Kingston Pike. Focusing on horror, there are expensive boutique Blu-Rays and DVDs, movie merchandise and regular used DVDs.

For vinyl records, there are stores dotted all throughout Knoxville. A few include:

Everyday goods and décor stores in Knoxville

There are plenty of stores in Knoxville selling a mix of everyday goods and home décor, great gifts to match someone's feng shui.

Downtown's Knoxville Soap, Candle and Gifts at 714 S. Gay St. brings 40 different vendors together to sell soaps and candles, books, jewelry, home décor, clothes and crafts.

Jacks of Knoxville has tons of options available from local vendors, plus you can grab a cup of coffee. Items include plants, candles, local art, apparel, books, mugs and gift sets. There are locations at 133 S. Gay St. and 854 N. Central St.

At 141 N. Peters Road, Bradley's Gift and Home offers cozy gifts, books, Tennessee puzzles, personalized and prayer journals, mugs, sweets and stuffed toys.

Back downtown, there's Earth to Old City at 22 Market Square, which sells bath and body supplies, home décor, novelty shirts and socks.

Specialty stores in Knoxville

There are several vintage and secondhand stores, including Retrospect, Clara's Closet and Crafts and the newly opened Mood Ring Vintage. These stores provide old-school options of everything from clothes to VHS tapes from local vendors.

At 206 Randolph St., New Moon Rising works with local and regional makers to provide spiritual gifts, including birthstones, crystals, oils, bath salts, jewelry, stickers, pins, postcards, books and art prints.

Oglewood Avenue at 3524 North Broadway specializes in colorful and cozy plants.

Moods of Majesty and Harper's Naturals are local online stores to check out. Moods of Majesty focus on wellness products like soaps, candles, wax melts and sage. Harper's Naturals sells skin care and hair products.

Open Chord Music at 8426 Kingston Pike has accessories for guitars, bass, acoustic and percussion well within the budget. There are some vinyl records, too.

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development coverage team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism and unlock premium perks at knoxnew.com/subscribe.

