FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nebraska City News Press
Otoe County Democrats Thank First Responders
The Otoe County Democrats reached out to first responders in Otoe County in November with trays of cookies to thank them for all they do to keep us safe. They visited the following Fire and Rescue Units – Burr, Douglas, Nebraska City, Palmyra, Syracuse, Unadilla and Dunbar. Pictured are...
The Nebraska City News Press
Senior Center Menu
Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging has released the senior lunch menu. The menu for the next week is as follows: Friday, Nov. 25: Center closed for Thanksgiving. Monday, Nov. 28: Pork loin, scalloped potatoes, buttered beets, fruit. Tuesday, Nov. 29: BBQ meatballs, glazed carrots, baked potato, fruit. Wednesday, Nov....
News Channel Nebraska
Over the moon: An old-timey small town bakery is putting Cortland on the map
CORTLAND – It’s five days before the big day. The Model A dashes down West Fourth Street. Its driver eases up in front of a brick storefront and strolls inside, jaunty as you please, dressed in his Sunday best. The black-and-white scene turns technicolor, like a Gage County...
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
klkntv.com
Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor-Elect visits Otoe County
Governor-elect Jim Pillen attended an informational meeting at the Kimmel Ag Expo on the Otoe County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Nov. 17. The meeting was hosted by NioCorp and provided background on the company’s upcoming rare earth mine project near Elk Creek. Pillen said that he’s “overwhelmed and humbled” by his election as governor, and he promised to be Nebraska’s “Chief Bragging Officer” along with his other gubernatorial duties. Pillen will take office on Jan. 12, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh prison facility aiming toward resuming full operational schedule
TECUMSEH, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska prison facility is taking steps toward resuming a normal operational schedule, Nebraska State Correctional Services officials announced Wednesday. The facility will increase inmate movement on the weekends – a move that will begin Saturday. “The facility has been operating under a staffing emergency...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
The Nebraska City News Press
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr.
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr, age 79 of Nebraska City died November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born September 25, 1943 in Winnebago, the son of Fritz and Hazel (Trask) Knapp. Dennis formerly lived in Walthill before moving to Nebraska City several years ago. Dennis married Charlotte Marlene Stidd December 29, 1965 in Walthill. Charlotte died October 30, 2011. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked at Cargill for many years and later helped his son, Mike Knapp in the roofing business. Dennis loved spending time with family and having coffee visits. He was an avid Husker football fan and was always known for helping people as a handy man and fixing things.
WOWT
Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
Sioux City Journal
A month after he was burned in wildfire, Crete firefighter reflects on escape, recovery
As a wind-whipped wall of fire consumed him, Brad Elder quickly came to terms with the reality he stared down. "My head started wrapping around, like, 'OK, I'm gonna die here,'" Elder recalled from his room at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, less than a month after he'd come to terms with his own death in a field in southwestern Lancaster County.
klkntv.com
New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
KETV.com
$2.2 million settlement reached in Westside, Douglas County lawsuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are spending more than $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Westside Community Schools. The district sued the county treasurer this past summer. It's trying to get back the more than $10 million in lost revenue that was overpaid to the...
WOWT
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot. When crews arrived...
WOWT
Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
