gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
gmauthority.com
Next-Generation Chevy Traverse To Appear In 2023
The recent GM Investor Day presented the direction in which the Detroit-based automaker is headed over the next few years. In addition to financial news, information on upcoming vehicles was shared, including confirmation that GM is working on the next generation of the Chevy Traverse crossover. As announced by GM...
gmauthority.com
GM Teases All-New Buick Electra E5 Crossover In China
Just days after the zero-emissions crossover was fully leaked in China, General Motors showed off the first teaser of its all-new Buick Electra E5 ahead of the vehicle’s world debut in the Asian country. The automaker revealed a teaser image of the all-new Buick Electra E5, the Tri-Shield brand’s...
gmauthority.com
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free In GM Vehicles Until December 5th, 2022
SiriusXM is running a Thanksgiving promotion now through December 5th, 2022. Vehicles with SiriusXM satellite radio-capable sound systems can now listen for free. Running from November 23rd to December 25th, owners of Chevy, GMC, Buick and Cadillac vehicles with compatible radios can listen to SiriusXM for free, with no subscription or activation required. Additionally, reduced rates are available for a limited time.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Next-Gen Chevy Montana Powertrain In Brazil
After releasing the final teaser for the next-gen Chevy Montana last week, General Motors has just confirmed the powertrain of Chevrolet‘s first unibody pickup in Brazil. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary announced that the next-generation Chevy Montana will be powered by a turbocharged 1.2L three-cylinder engine, which will come standard on all variants of the model – at least in the Brazilian market. As expected, the next Montana will use the engine from the more-equipped versions of the Chevy Tracker and will be built on the GEM platform at the GM São Caetano do Sul plant in Brazil – where the Tracker is also manufactured.
gmauthority.com
GM To Accelerate Launch Of Ultium-Based EVs In China
GM has just announced an updated strategic plan to accelerate the deployment of Ultium-based all-electric vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto market and the industry’s largest zero-emissions segment growth pole. The automaker shared its progress toward its global vision of zero accidents, zero emissions and zero congestion...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For 2023 Cadillac XT6 Sealer Adhesion Failure Issue
GM has issued a service bulletin to fix the internal seam and underbody sealers in 2023 Cadillac XT6 units. The problem: During adhesion testing in-plant, the internal seam and underbody sealer may have failed. The hazards: if the internal seam and underbody sealer were to have failed, then the vehicle’s...
gmauthority.com
OnStar No Longer Available In Older GM Vehicles
GM subsidiary OnStar has recently announced that older GM vehicles will no longer be compatible with OnStar and Connected Services. Effective through November and December, 2014 model-year and older GM vehicles, as well as select 2015 model-year vehicles, will lose access to OnStar. This affects current GM brands (Chevy, GMC, Buick, Cadillac), in addition to vehicles sold by discontinued brands (Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Saab, Hummer).
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launches In Japan
General Motors has just launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan, a limited special edition with a contrasting black and white finish accentuating the commanding presence of Cadillac‘s full-size SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan is limited to only 30...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
For November 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT6 Sales Up Nine Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT6 sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT6 deliveries totaled 5,013 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 9 percent compared to 4,581 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Spark Sales Take First Place During Q3 2022
Chevy Spark sales increased in the United States and Canada and decreased in South Korea, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Spark deliveries totaled 6,288 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 68 percent compared to 3,748 units sold in Q3 2021.
gmauthority.com
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1920-1940: The Pre-War Years
Founded in 1902 and purchased by General Motors in 1909, the Cadillac Motor Car Division was off to a good start through the first two decades of its operations, introducing new technologies and receiving awards recognizing its high-quality craftsmanship. In 1924, Cadillac innovation stuck again with the advent of a...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CTS-V Owner Revs Engine, Sets Car On Fire: Video
The Cadillac CTS-V is one very hot ride, throwing down with a supercharged powerplant and oodles of V8 horsepower. Unfortunately, this particular example offers a different interpretation of the term “burnout,” as seen in the following brief social media video. Clocking in at less than 30 seconds, the...
gmauthority.com
Turbocharged Pontiac Vibe Boosts Against The Grain: Video
These days, the world of car customization typically revolves around the same old nameplates and platforms, which makes it mighty refreshing to see something new and different hit the scene – for example, a turbocharged Pontiac Vibe, as featured in the following video. Coming to us from YouTuber ThatDudeinBlue,...
gmauthority.com
GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio Plant To Vote For Union December
Workers at GM’s Ultium Cells battery plant in Ohio are set to vote in a representation election next month as the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union moves to unionize GM’s electric vehicle efforts. Per a recent report from The Detroit News, which cites a filing made by...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Fell 16 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased 16 percent to 2,833 units in October 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Driver Loses It, But Gets Lucky: Video
Horsepower is plentiful these days, but unfortunately, average driver skill hasn’t kept up, as is evidenced by the following short video clip featuring a Chevy Camaro having a run-in with a curb. The video is brief, clocking in at a little over 10 seconds, showing the Chevy Camaro on...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Harvest Bronze Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior...
gmauthority.com
Nascar Le Mans Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Project Well Underway
The Nascar Le Mans Garage 56 test car prototype is headed for the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, and the race-prepared Chevy Camaro ZL1 is getting plenty of track time in the meantime, according to Nascar. The endurance Camaro, which is based on the Nascar Next Gen...
