After releasing the final teaser for the next-gen Chevy Montana last week, General Motors has just confirmed the powertrain of Chevrolet‘s first unibody pickup in Brazil. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary announced that the next-generation Chevy Montana will be powered by a turbocharged 1.2L three-cylinder engine, which will come standard on all variants of the model – at least in the Brazilian market. As expected, the next Montana will use the engine from the more-equipped versions of the Chevy Tracker and will be built on the GEM platform at the GM São Caetano do Sul plant in Brazil – where the Tracker is also manufactured.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO