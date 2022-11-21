Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr, age 79 of Nebraska City died November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born September 25, 1943 in Winnebago, the son of Fritz and Hazel (Trask) Knapp. Dennis formerly lived in Walthill before moving to Nebraska City several years ago. Dennis married Charlotte Marlene Stidd December 29, 1965 in Walthill. Charlotte died October 30, 2011. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked at Cargill for many years and later helped his son, Mike Knapp in the roofing business. Dennis loved spending time with family and having coffee visits. He was an avid Husker football fan and was always known for helping people as a handy man and fixing things.

