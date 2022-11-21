Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Nebraska City News Press
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr.
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr, age 79 of Nebraska City died November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born September 25, 1943 in Winnebago, the son of Fritz and Hazel (Trask) Knapp. Dennis formerly lived in Walthill before moving to Nebraska City several years ago. Dennis married Charlotte Marlene Stidd December 29, 1965 in Walthill. Charlotte died October 30, 2011. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked at Cargill for many years and later helped his son, Mike Knapp in the roofing business. Dennis loved spending time with family and having coffee visits. He was an avid Husker football fan and was always known for helping people as a handy man and fixing things.
The Nebraska City News Press
Otoe County Democrats Thank First Responders
The Otoe County Democrats reached out to first responders in Otoe County in November with trays of cookies to thank them for all they do to keep us safe. They visited the following Fire and Rescue Units – Burr, Douglas, Nebraska City, Palmyra, Syracuse, Unadilla and Dunbar. Pictured are...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor-Elect visits Otoe County
Governor-elect Jim Pillen attended an informational meeting at the Kimmel Ag Expo on the Otoe County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Nov. 17. The meeting was hosted by NioCorp and provided background on the company’s upcoming rare earth mine project near Elk Creek. Pillen said that he’s “overwhelmed and humbled” by his election as governor, and he promised to be Nebraska’s “Chief Bragging Officer” along with his other gubernatorial duties. Pillen will take office on Jan. 12, 2023.
The Nebraska City News Press
VFW Essay Contest winners announced
On the topic of “My Pledge to Our Veterans” for the 2022/23 Veterans of Foreign Wars National Essay Contest, the winners from Nebraska City Lourdes Junior High are Christopher J. Flores, eighth grade, third place; Brandon J. Schnitzer, seventh grade, second place; Lillian Ann Dorman, seventh grade, first place. The essay had to be between 300 and 400 words. Checks of appropriate amounts were awarded to each winner. Presenters from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2634 are Senior Vice Commander Roger L. Kopf, Quartermaster/Adjutant Gary Hobbie, and Auxiliary member Nancy Giles.
The Nebraska City News Press
Bobcat women bowl to 21st at Leatherneck Classic
The Peru State women’s bowling team finished 21st in the Leatherneck Classic over the weekend. They finished with 7971 total pins and competed against NCAA opponents such as Division I powerhouse Wichita State. The Bobcats beat teams such as Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Illinois State and a few...
The Nebraska City News Press
Winning 2by2 ticket sold at Syracuse
A lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, November 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Ready Mart 2, 535 Park St, in Syracuse. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 05, 08, and White 05, 07.
Comments / 0