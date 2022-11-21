ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers might not jettison everyone with Willy Adames news

Payroll has been an important factor in the Milwaukee Brewers’ decisions throughout recent history. After all, their decision to trade Josh Hader at the deadline, and effectively torpedo their chances of reaching the postseason, was based more on the financial aspect of the equation than anything else. Those deals...
FanSided

3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts

New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going

In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
FanSided

Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign

The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox interested in Diamondbacks’ outfielders

The Red Sox recently looked into the group of left-handed outfielders from the Arizona Diamondbacks, writes Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The Diamondbacks made significant strides in 2022, and despite their solid lineup and deep prospect farm, they could look to trade from their surplus of outfielders. The Red Sox’ current outfield candidates include Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran, Kiké Hernandez, and Rob Refsnyder. They could make it work, but the Red Sox have been linked to multiple other outfielders, including Masakata Yoshida and Bryan Reynolds, so they seem committed to upgrading their outfield.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Remembering the best Red Sox Thanksgiving ever

Do you remember the best Thanksgiving in Boston Red Sox history?. Think back to 2003, weeks after the humiliating ALCS loss to Aaron Boone and the Yankees, when Theo Epstein flew to Arizona to entice Curt Schilling over Thanksgiving dinner. Schilling was two years removed from an incredible 2001 World Series championship season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and had finished runner-up in National League Cy Young voting to teammate Randy Johnson two years in a row. Epstein convinced Schilling to agree to a trade, and everyone knows what happened next.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Minnesota Twins not giving up on Carlos Correa reunion

The Minnesota Twins want Carlos Correa to be their long term answer at shortstop. Correa himself appears to want to come back despite opting out of his contract. It is just a matter of getting the money to work. This is something that the Twins are attempting to make happen....
Mexia News

Heart of the Bulldogs:

, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
WORTHAM, TX
