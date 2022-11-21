ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

NY, NJ forecast: Unseasonably cool start to workweek; temps in the 40s

By Video: Byron Miranda, Christopher Gress
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YONKs_0jIRYk9B00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be unseasonably cold to start the workweek in the New York City area. But the weather warms up in time for Thanksgiving.

PIX11 traffic

The temperature will only be in the high 20s Monday morning before it warms up to the low 40s in the afternoon, which is still about 10 degrees below normal. The wind chill will make it feel like about 18 degrees in the morning and wind gusts could exceed 30 m.p.h.

Temperatures will gradually start to climb beginning Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. But showers are expected on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with temps in the 50s in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thanksgiving will be sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the 50s across the New York City area. New Yorkers will be thankful the stretch of balmy weather and temperatures in the 50s will continue into early next week. But a few showers are expected to hit the area Friday. Saturday is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Scattered showers likely on Black Friday

Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Black Friday amid high inflation kicks off weekend in New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) — It has traditionally been the year’s biggest shopping day. This Black Friday is no exception, but the retail holiday has taken on unique characteristics this season, thanks in no small part to higher inflation. At Garden State Plaza, the shopping mall corridors were crowded, and friends Sanay Jhaveri and Praruj Sampat, […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa

The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Lynx has new home after Long Island capture

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife and Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
HOLTSVILLE, NY
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
darientimes.com

Power restored in CT after high winds caused widespread outages

Power was restored to more than 1,000 Connecticut residents across the state overnight, after strong winds knocked out power on Sunday. As of early Monday morning, Eversource reported "fewer than two" outages throughout its service area, according to its outage reporting system. The remaining outages reported by Eversource, the state's largest electrical utility, were in Warren, a rural community of about 1,300 in Litchfield County. United Illuminating, which provides power for the greater Bridgeport and New Haven areas, reported no remaining outages as of around 5:10 a.m. Monday morning.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy