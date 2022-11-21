ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle Season with Captain Ken Chapman riding the ICON Park Wheel for 10 hours

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign will kickoff its 2022 season on Saturday, November 26th at ICON Park in Orlando. During the kickoff, community members can learn about the purpose of the Red Kettle and how it addresses housing and hunger issues all while providing hope. For the Red Kettle kickoff, Captain Ken Chapman, Area Commander for The Salvation Army will ride the Wheel at ICON Park for 10 hours.
ORLANDO, FL
Mecum Kissimmee 2023 Auction Continues Climb to 4,000 Collector Cars

With the recent addition of 50 investment-grade vehicles from the main attraction Rick Grant III Estate Collection, along with several other private collection offerings, the tally board of consignments for Mecum Kissimmee 2023 continues its climb to 4,000 vehicles, all of which will be offered at The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® this Jan. 4-15 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
5 Tips for a Healthy, and Satisfying, Holiday Season From Orlando Health

It can be tough to resist your aunt’s special stuffing or mom’s once-a-year Bûche de Noël when you’re trying to avoid packing on the pounds over the holidays. The truth is: You don’t have to. You just need to be smart and intentional about what you eat.

