The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign will kickoff its 2022 season on Saturday, November 26th at ICON Park in Orlando. During the kickoff, community members can learn about the purpose of the Red Kettle and how it addresses housing and hunger issues all while providing hope. For the Red Kettle kickoff, Captain Ken Chapman, Area Commander for The Salvation Army will ride the Wheel at ICON Park for 10 hours.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO