Lagrange, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Holy Innocents' Episcopal School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
wrbl.com
Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
New Mountain Hill Elementary teacher honored as October teacher of the month
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher each month. For October 2022, it chose New Mountain Hill Elementary’s (NMHE) Alison Valero, says a press release from the Harris County School District (HCSD). “Our New Mountain Hill Elementary community is very blessed and fortunate to have an educator as outstanding as […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program
An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
WTVM
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
Auburn Plainsman
Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother
It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season. The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
Tommy Tuberville: Auburn should hire Cadillac Williams as permanent coach
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told sports radio show “In the Booth” that Auburn’s interim coach Cadillac Williams has done a great job of keeping the players focused on the game, according to a report from Yellow Hammer News. Asked if Auburn University should hire Williams on a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: RB duo similar to Cadillac Williams' playing days
Cadillac Williams has found a formula for success as interim coach at Auburn. It’s familiar, a no-brainer if you will, that the former Tigers running back, who still holds records at the school as a player, fully understands. As a top running back at Auburn from 2001 to 2004,...
Peachtree Mall holding canned food drive, will hold annual Christmas parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Peachtree Mall started collecting nonperishable, unexpired food on Monday, Nov. 14 and will continue doing so through Thursday, Dec. 1. This is its second year holding the food drive, according to Property Management Associate Stephanie Jarvis, who is in charge of the project. The food will be donated to Feeding the Valley […]
Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
WTVM
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
wrbl.com
Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
Business steady on first day at new Columbus indoor adventure park, say owners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more. The location has four owners – Tommy and […]
WTVM
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
40th annual Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade to collect toys for local children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Iron Cross Motorcycle Club and Crossmen Support Club will host the 40th annual Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at the Columbus Civic Center. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected there to give to local families in need. Motorcyclists will gather to line up at 10 a.m. […]
WTVM
Businesses and non-profits in Columbus can apply for second round of Covid relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is continuing to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help businesses and organizations in the community and if your small business or non-profit struggled during the pandemic you may be eligible for some of that money. ”This is another tool or resource that can...
