High School Football PRO

Lagrange, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holy Innocents' Episcopal School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

Dimon Magnet Academy teacher wins One Class at A Time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Inside the classroom of 20 eager little Kindergarten students, we find a remarkable teacher, ready to take on the challenge of teaching our future scientists and engineers. Anna Benton is thrilled to be teaching at Dimon Elementary Magnet Academy. Dimon, A STEM certified school, focuses...
COLUMBUS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program

An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother

It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season.  The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
COLUMBUS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: RB duo similar to Cadillac Williams' playing days

Cadillac Williams has found a formula for success as interim coach at Auburn. It’s familiar, a no-brainer if you will, that the former Tigers running back, who still holds records at the school as a player, fully understands. As a top running back at Auburn from 2001 to 2004,...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
