Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don’t hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession. If you haven’t explored these remote small towns, they’re worth a visit. Here are eight of our favorites:. Fredericksburg. Looking...
cw39.com
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind.
cw39.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
cw39.com
Refugee Services of Texas serves up global recipes, stories in new cookbook
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for the holidays, refugees and asylum seekers from around the world are sharing their favorite recipes in a new cookbook by Refugee Services of Texas. “Plated Stories: Legacies from Home to Table” features 50 recipes alongside harrowing stories of resettlement and survival journeys....
cw39.com
DPS to increase traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure your loved ones make it to and from the dinner table safely. Starting Wednesday and following through Sunday troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving...
cw39.com
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
Comments / 0