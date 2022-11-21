Read full article on original website
4-H’ers Honored for Achievements
BOONE, Iowa—Over one hundred 4-H members and adult volunteers were honored for their achievements at the Boone County 4-H Awards Day held Sunday, November 13th at the Community Building on the Boone County Fairgrounds. Awards were presented to recognize youth for growth and achievement in project areas, for outstanding overall 4-H participation, and for communication, civic engagement and leadership activities. Members of the Boone County 4-H Recordkeeping and Recognition Taskforce reviewed record books and award nominations, selected 4-H members to receive awards and conducted the awards presentation.
Drought Conditions Unchanged
BOONE, Iowa—No changes recognized in the most recent drought information provided by the U.S Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service. No statistical changes were seen across Iowa. Locally, Boone County remains in the Moderate Drought category. Realistically, little change is anticipated over the winter months. (contributed information, US...
4-H Adult Volunteers Honored at Awards Day
BOONE, Iowa—Volunteers are the backbone of the Boone County 4-H program. Adult 4-H volunteers were recognized at 4-H Awards Day held on Sunday, November 13th at the Community Building at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Kathy Toms was the recipient of the 4-H Alumni Award. Kathy Toms was a member...
