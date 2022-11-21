BOONE, Iowa—Over one hundred 4-H members and adult volunteers were honored for their achievements at the Boone County 4-H Awards Day held Sunday, November 13th at the Community Building on the Boone County Fairgrounds. Awards were presented to recognize youth for growth and achievement in project areas, for outstanding overall 4-H participation, and for communication, civic engagement and leadership activities. Members of the Boone County 4-H Recordkeeping and Recognition Taskforce reviewed record books and award nominations, selected 4-H members to receive awards and conducted the awards presentation.

