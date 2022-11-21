Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and all related guidance, arguing that the continued efforts to coerce compliance violates the rights of workers and the authority of states. Schmidt last week joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general in filing a petition requesting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services take immediate action to repeal its Interim Final Rule (IFR) and State Surveyor Guidance, which require participating healthcare facilities to “develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure that all staff are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO