1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Upperclassman housing is a complicated endeavor for many Tufts studentsThe Tufts Daily
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Easton firefighter saves cat from Friday morning fire
The residents of 30 Eisenhower Dr. in Easton were at home with their two cats when a fire broke out at the address early Friday morning. The two residents were able to escape the fire with one of their cats, according to Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander, but one cat was still inside when firefighters arrived.
Newbury family displaced in two-alarm house fire, dog suffers injuries
Early this afternoon a two-alarm house fire in Newbury displaced a family and injured their dog. At 11:19 a.m. on Friday, the Newbury Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in a single-family home at 16 Low St, the department said. Upon arrival, the first fire company...
Home saved in Thanksgiving night South Deerfield shed fire
Firefighters responded to a call of a shed on fire just after 6:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, the South Deerfield Fire District said. Once on the scene, the district stated firefighters saw a shed fully engulfed in flames sitting close to a house, and that the fire had spread into the woods behind the shed. The district called in multiple additional departments for help, it said.
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Plumley Village residents displaced by fire offered Thanksgiving meals by building owner
Residents of a Worcester apartment building that were displaced by an electrical fire on Thanksgiving Day aren’t going without Thanksgiving dinner thanks to their property owner. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community on Laurel Street in Worcester, distributed Thanksgiving meals, cases of...
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found
A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
Child injured, 6 displaced in early-morning incident in Dorchester apartment, reports say
An early-morning incident at a Dorchester apartment has left six people displaced, including one child with unknown injuries, according to NBC Boston. The Boston police department did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for additional information. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Boston police officers responded to an incident at...
Springfield man accused of flashing fake gun at Wilbraham Big Y
Wilbraham police arrested a Springfield man in connection with a Tuesday incident in which a presumed fake gun was pulled out during an argument at the Wilbraham Big Y parking lot. David Bushey Jr., 28, of Springfield, was arrested on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a...
Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown
Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash
Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Intruder breaks into occupied Wilbraham home Tuesday, police say
Wilbraham police are searching for an individual accused of breaking into an occupied Wilbraham home early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1 a.m. Wilbraham police received a report of an individual who broke into an occupied home on northern Stony Hill Road, the department wrote in a press release.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
Hingham Apple store crash: Victim had gotten engaged day before death
The 65-year-old man who was killed in the Hingham Apple store crash that seriously injured 20 other people had just gotten engaged the day before his death, friends of the victim told NBC Boston. Reporter for the outlet Eli Rosenberg stated in a tweet that friends of Kevin Bradley said,...
Meet ‘Kevin’ and his intimidating band of wild turkeys found in Woburn
Woburn residents have reportedly taken up improvised weapons and had to resort to sheltering in place over the constant attacks. The enemy: a wild turkey named Kevin. According to The Guardian, these once-docile turkeys have been seen to swarm around people, as well as kicking and loudly clucking at them. Their male leader, Kevin, was named by Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson.
Hocine Lounici arrested after cutting a man’s face in South Station in Boston
A Medford man is under arrest after allegedly attacking a man and cutting his face in South Station’s Commuter Rail lobby. On Friday morning, witnesses allege they saw Hocine Lounici, 38, arguing with another man in the lobby before attacking him and cutting his face with “some instrument,” according to MBTA Transit Police.
Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved
In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
