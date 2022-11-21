ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepperell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Easton firefighter saves cat from Friday morning fire

The residents of 30 Eisenhower Dr. in Easton were at home with their two cats when a fire broke out at the address early Friday morning. The two residents were able to escape the fire with one of their cats, according to Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander, but one cat was still inside when firefighters arrived.
EASTON, MA
MassLive.com

Home saved in Thanksgiving night South Deerfield shed fire

Firefighters responded to a call of a shed on fire just after 6:15 p.m. on Thanksgiving night, the South Deerfield Fire District said. Once on the scene, the district stated firefighters saw a shed fully engulfed in flames sitting close to a house, and that the fire had spread into the woods behind the shed. The district called in multiple additional departments for help, it said.
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found

A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $499,900 in Belchertown

Andreea Rotaru acquired the property at 171 Bardwell Street, Belchertown, from Andrey Korchevskiy on Nov. 2, 2022, for $499,900 which works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash

Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
BOLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Intruder breaks into occupied Wilbraham home Tuesday, police say

Wilbraham police are searching for an individual accused of breaking into an occupied Wilbraham home early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1 a.m. Wilbraham police received a report of an individual who broke into an occupied home on northern Stony Hill Road, the department wrote in a press release.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Andrew Martin and Kaitlyn Martin bought the property at 20 Blacksmith Road, Wilbraham, from Ashley Pini on Nov. 1, 2022. The $405,000 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage on a 28,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Meet ‘Kevin’ and his intimidating band of wild turkeys found in Woburn

Woburn residents have reportedly taken up improvised weapons and had to resort to sheltering in place over the constant attacks. The enemy: a wild turkey named Kevin. According to The Guardian, these once-docile turkeys have been seen to swarm around people, as well as kicking and loudly clucking at them. Their male leader, Kevin, was named by Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson.
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved

In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy