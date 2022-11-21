ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore

Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police find man shot to death on Loch Raven Boulevard

TOWSON, MD—Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Loch Raven Boulevard. On Tuesday, November 22, homicide detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 8700-block of Loch Raven Boulevard in reference to an unconscious person. When they arrived at the scene, detectives...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt

In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to The post Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda

Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
BETHESDA, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore officials seek help in finding missing 11-year-old

Baltimore police are asking for help in locating 11-year-old Kamari Johnson. Johnson was last seen on Nov. 24, 2022, in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers. Kamari Johnson is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'His heroic behavior is nothing new': 70-year-old rescues two from aftermath of Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE -- Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old military veteran, is fighting for his life after rescuing a woman and a teenage girl from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley, who remains in critical condition, was walking by the home on Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday when a home exploded and went up in flames, a family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren."I want the story to be out there that a 70-year-old put his life on the line to save two people," Bagley's son said.The good Samaritan then rushed into action, helping a 16-year-old girl and a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy