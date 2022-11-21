Read full article on original website
Princess Diana Reportedly Left Prince William, Prince Harry To Royal Family: Here's Why
Princess Diana's depiction in "The Crown" Season 5 has become controversial. Many royal experts question the show's representation of King Charles III's former wife, with her former butler, Paul Burrell, explaining the reason behind her decision to leave her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to the royal family.
netflixjunkie.com
Why Is Meghan Markle Jealous of Cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice?
No matter how harsh life takes a toll on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, she has always made sure to stand her ground, mostly, for genuine reasons. This turned many of her relations sour as many did not seem to understand where she was coming from. As a result, there has been a perennial outflow of intolerable controversies that have time and again engulfed the former actress.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Loneliness the Reason Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Planning for a Third Child?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created their small world in their Montecito home in California. The royal couple have two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie was born in the United Kingdom on May 06, 2019, and he will be celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony next year.
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over
King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
Princess Diana Wants Prince Harry To Be Prince William's Supporter, Not Attacker, Royal Biographer Claims
Princess Diana's biographer has weighed in on Prince William and Prince Harry's longstanding feud, saying their late mom expected her younger son to be his older brother's "wingman" and not a "hitman." This comes on the heels of the coming of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare," which fears to contain explosive revelations about the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Unlikely’ to Join Royals for First Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Royals plan first royal Christmas without the queen—or Harry. King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the royal Christmas...
If Prince Harry Trashes Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘Spare’ It Could Be the ‘Nail in the Coffin’ For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Claims Royal Expert
The contents of Prince Harry's upcoming 416-page book remain unknown, but royal expert Katie Nicholl expects an attack on Camilla Parker Bowles.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Became Irritated With Meghan Markle? Princess of Wales Took the Time to Learn the Royal Ropes Unlike Her Sister-In-Law
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle couldn't be more different from one another, not only in terms of their personalities and traits but also when it comes to their mindsets as members of the royal family. In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, royal author Tom...
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
‘Submissive’ Meghan Markle Resembled a Royal Aide Compared to ‘Confident’ Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says
One body language expert pointed out how Meghan Markle took a "very submissive pose" next to Kate Middleton and her confidence after the queen's death.
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Spoiled Brats’ Who Get Paid to ‘Do Nothing’ Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive a prestigious award for speaking out against alleged racism within the royal family. One expert says Harry and Meghan get millions for "doing nothing."
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Desperately Want to Make Last-Minute Changes to Their Docuseries, But Netflix Won't Allow It [Report]
There’s an episode in the fifth season of the Netflix drama The Crown in which BBC execs clash over the tone of their coverage of the royal family. The chairman of the board of governors wants to air a fawning puff piece in honor of the Queen’s 70th birthday.
Sources Say Prince William Was Forced to ‘Start From Scratch’ After Megxit
Prince William reportedly plans to make the monarchy more modern before his time on the throne. But sources have claimed Megxit forced him to "start from scratch."
