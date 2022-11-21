Read full article on original website
This RTX 3060 gaming laptop is easily the best Black Friday deal in PC gaming
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is easily one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and for Black Friday this year, it’s never been cheaper. The Black Friday deal in question is for an RTX 3060 configuration from Best Buy. This isn’t the latest model (don’t worry, I’ll get to that), but it’s nevertheless the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal of the year. It uses a year-old Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, but that’s not going to hold your frame rates back when you have the RTX 3060 onboard.
Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500
The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop is currently on sale from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals for an affordable price of $499, following a $133 discount to its sticker price of $632. It’s rare to see a decent gaming laptop being sold for less than $500, even from other retailers’ Black Friday deals, so you won’t want to miss this opportunity. You’ll need to hurry, though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
Avoid this Black Friday gaming PC and buy this gaming laptop instead
With so many Black Friday gaming PC deals going on, a few of them aren’t really that great. For example, this Gamer Xtreme from CyberPowerPC looks good at first glance, but for a little bit extra, you can get a laptop with a better GPU. You save a bit of space and don’t have to look through several gaming monitor deals, although it might be worth it if you want to use your laptop as a desktop replacement.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review: you won’t believe your ears
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus review: you won’t believe your ears. When Sennheiser’s mighty Ambeo Soundbar debuted in 2018, it caught a lot of people off guard. Not only was it the company’s first soundbar — and not only did it cost $2,500,making it one of the most expensive you could buy — it blew reviewers away with its 3D Dolby Atmos capabilities.
Should you buy a gaming PC on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
The fear of missing out on a great gaming PC deal is real; for some, that means they would prefer to wait for Cyber Monday. Well, let’s take a look at whether it’s worth waiting an extra few days for those cheap gaming PC deals or if it’s better to grab one of the several deals we’ve collected for you here.
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
Why the cheap Pixel 7 ruins all other Black Friday phone deals
There’s a lot to consider when buying a phone during Black Friday, including display size, processor speed, camera quality, and more. Some Black Friday phone deals are outstanding. Others… not so much. While you could spend time crunching numbers and comparing specs — to the point where you...
7 video game hidden gems to pick up this Black Friday
From Elden Ring to God of War Ragnarok, 2022 has been full of amazing high-profile games. Still, there are plenty of other cool games that flew under the radar as they came out early in the year or are a bit more niche than your standard AAA game. Despite that, these titles contain some of the most entertaining gaming moments of the year. Many of these titles got deep discounts during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and are worth giving a look if you want to try more 2022 games before the end of the year. From OlliOlli World to Fir Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, these are some 2022 video games you should pick up this Black Friday.
This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is $800 off for Black Friday
Samsung is no stranger to massive displays, especially since they recently released the Samsung Odyssey Ark, one of the most enormous screens on the market that’s made to be swiveled horizontally. Unfortunately, it has its downsides, with not only the verticality issue but also the massive price. If you want a similar experience but with something you’ll get a ton of use out of, the Neo G9 is a good option, and Samsung is even discounting it massively by $800 down to $1,500 from the usual $2,300 it goes for.
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Black Friday has arrived and we’re excited to see some awesome Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking to buy the latest Apple iPad, checking out a Samsung Galaxy Tab, or thinking about something completely different, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals going on right now. With so many choices out there, we’re helping you out by picking out some of the best of the best. Read on while we take you through the highlights so you know exactly what you should buy and how much you can save.
5 phones you absolutely shouldn’t buy on Black Friday
Black Friday is one of the best times of year to stock up on new tech — smartphones included. Whether you’re in the market for a flagship do-it-all phone or something that won’t break the bank, Black Friday is the time to make that smartphone upgrade you keep pushing off.
Don’t get tricked by bad MacBook deals for Black Friday. Buy these instead
Every year for Black Friday, optimistic MacBook buyers get suckered into purchasing a laptop they should never have bought. It’s understandable enough — Apple’s products rarely go on sale, so when you see a Black Friday MacBook deal for under $500, it’s hard not to get excited.
Don’t wait. How to conquer analysis paralysis on tech purchases
I received a text from a friend today, as I do on most Black Fridays, asking for some advice before making a major tech purchase. He had pulled the trigger on an 83-inch LG C1 OLED from Best Buy, only to read an article about upcoming “micro lens” technology, panic, and cancel the order. Sure it’s a killer TV that we gave 4.5 out of 5 stars when we reviewed it in April. But wouldn’t it be outdated soon?
The best Black Friday TV deals under $1000 from a TV expert
I have some excellent news for you. If you’re prepared to spend between $500 and $1000 on a TV this Black Friday, then you are going to be thrilled with the TVs I’m putting on this list. If you need to spend a bit less, check out my...
Dell has a laptop for $200 for Black Friday, but it’s almost gone
Black Friday is the best opportunity in the year to get a laptop for cheap, as there are eye-catching offers like Dell’s $100 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 that pulls the laptop’s price down to just $200 from its original price of $300. Like most Black Friday laptop deals, this offer’s availability is limited, and there’s not much stock left. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, we suggest pushing through with the purchase as quickly as possible.
Latest iPad just got its first proper discount for Black Friday
Tablets have made quite a big comeback in the past few years, and Apple has been leading the charge in making them more powerful and versatile. The latest Apple iPad is undoubtedly on that bandwagon, and luckily there are a few great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of, such as this one from Amazon discounting the 10th Gen down to $426 from $450. While it’s not a significant discount, it is the first one we’ve seen for the 10th gen, so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you’ve wanted one!
