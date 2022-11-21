ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Josh shares his first home buying experience on podcast “Real Estate In the 608”

By Josh Spreiter
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Both Adam Elliot and Ben Anton hold a lot of history in the Madison community, and after being disappointed in so many national podcasts on real estate, they wanted to do something hyperlocal.

They created “Real Estate in the 608.” You’ll remember Josh Spreiter’s previous story .

“Real Estate in the 608” is a Madison real estate magazine for your ears. With Adam’s knowledge of radio and Ben’s career as a broker, they are the perfect pair.

Their advice ended up helping Josh in purchasing his first home right here in the 608, so when they invited him back to share his story, it was an easy yes.

Listen to the full episode featuring Josh by going to their website .

