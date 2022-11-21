This hiking guide largely applies to visitors and tourists who spend time in Zion National Park during the summer months, or peak season, as it is called. When hiking in Zion, remember that Southern Utah during the busy season is quite warm, sometimes exceeding 100°F during the summer. It is an arid climate, so be sure to be prepared for this type of weather during your planning and packing process and certainly before you hit the trails. You don’t want to get dehydrated and you don’t want to get sunburned, two things that can quickly ruin your Zion experience. Bring a satisfactory amount of water as well as sunblock. If you want a physical hiking guide, you can find them at the Springdale & Zion Canyon Visitor Center as well as the visitor center inside the park.

