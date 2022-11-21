ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thankful for the Seacoast's great restaurant scene

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! It's hard to believe but the holidays are here. Hopefully, you're already putting your plan for Thanksgiving dinner into action. But, if not, there's still time to make a reservation at one of our local restaurants that are open and serving tomorrow. Check out our list of restaurants below, as well as advice for buying local wine for the holidays, a new cafe coming to Dover, a local restaurateur's plans for Dover's former Ear Craft building and what's up at Back Hill Beer in Gonic. So thankful for the Seacoast's great restaurant scene!

Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie to open in Dover

The soon-to-open French-inspired cafe along the Cocheco River is a dream come true for Dover native and trained pastry chef Rebekah Krieger. Two Bees Cafe + Patisserie at 100 First St. in Dover will open in December just in time for the holidays.

Ear Craft Music spot could be a restaurant or a music venue

We learned recently that Al Fleury has bought the one-story, 10,980-square-foot downtown Dover building where Ear Craft Music was located. Fleury is the founder and owner of The Goat restaurants in Hampton, Manchester and Portsmouth, owner of Bernie’s Beach Bar and Wally’s Pub in Hampton, and the owner of The Green Room in Hampton and Portsmouth, among numerous other properties. We asked about his plans for the building, and he told us what he's thinking.

Buy local wine for the holidays

Wine writer JoAnn Actis-Grande gives us some ideas of where to buy local wines for the holiday and that the NH Jingle Bell Winery Tour might be just the way to do your shopping.

For your last-minute Thanksgiving planning

It's time to pick up your orders for your at-home meal or maybe make a last-minute reservation.

Check out our list of who's open and what they're offering for Thanksgiving this year.

Back Hill Beer Company in Gonic to add food truck

Back Hill Beer Company recently got approval to have a food truck at their location for their hungry patrons. Check out the details and timing in our story.

Each week in this newsletter, we highlight our best stories from the Seacoast's restaurant community. Please forward this Local Flavor newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here. And If you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline.com and Fosters.com today here.

Enjoy,

Jane Murphy, Editor, Local Flavor

