Muncie, IN

Muncie animal shelter still overcrowded, facing food shortage going into Christmas season

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. − The animal population at Muncie Animal Care and Services remains monumental and budget shortfalls are being felt at the shelter as the end of the year approaches, said Director Katy Wolfe.

The city operated shelter stopped taking in animals during late October as the population approached 500 cats and dogs at the facility at 901 W. Riggin Road.

"We're still pretty over our limit," Wolfe said Wednesday.

She said the shelter had about 275 cats and 97 dogs at this point, with animal rescue facilities the shelter works with also at their limits regarding animal population and unable to relieve the pressure of overcrowding.

Every shelter in the area is suffering a similar circumstance, Wolfe said.

The abrupt increase in population could be tied to the number of pets acquired during the pandemic, when more people were home and had time to spend with their pets, she said. Now, with the return to work, pets are not seeing the same level of attention and are being found wondering streets.

"Animals are slipping out and running wherever," Wolfe said.

Without an identifying chip placed under the skin of the animal, it is often impossible to notify the owner when their pet is found, she said.

With 275 cats on hand now, the shelter is now in need of dry cat food and is seeking donations to supplement the budget as the end of the year approaches.

"We are well over budget for food this time of year," Wolfe said.

The shelter has started it Secret Santa sponsorship program again this year. For $50 a donor can sponsor a pet awaiting adoption and use the money to reduce the adoption fees for the sponsored animal or direct how the donation will be used for a homeless cat or dog. Donors will have personalized ornaments with their names displayed on our the Giving Tree at the shelter.

The phone number at the shelter is (765) 747-4851. Hours at the shelter are 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

Shannon Thompson
4d ago

They wouldn’t be overcrowded if they didn’t make it so hard to adopt pets. My husband and I was trying to adopt a dog at the anderson shelter but since our elderly dog we already had was not spayed they turned us down unless we got her fixed. Didn’t matter that she no longer went through heat.

Amber Nixon
4d ago

funny that the director will give out their donated food to anyone and everyone and then beg for more donations. or maybe they should try not lying to people when they have their dogs. however they love to lie to the public. I wouldn't recommend anyone's dog/cat go here. I know for a fact that one person's dog didn't get cleaned fed or watered for days.

mandy cooper
4d ago

they said my 5 and 7 year old couldn't handle a kitten. we already had a cat and it survived LOL why do they act like this?

