JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, injuring at least 14 people, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion went off near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses. The second went off in Ramot, a neighborhood in the city’s north. Israel’s rescue service Magen David Adom said four people were seriously wounded in the blasts.

2 DAYS AGO