Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the town with...
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor,...
Ukraine works to restore power after bruising Russian attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 70% of the Ukrainian capital was left without power, Kyiv’s mayor said Thursday, a day after Moscow unleashed yet another devastating missile and drone barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Wednesday’s renewed Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure caused power outages across large parts...
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions were heard Wednesday in Kyiv after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital and elsewhere across the country. There were no immediate reports whether and what targets may have been hit. But the thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the city.
Strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital kills newborn
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The baby’s mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble. The region’s governor said the rockets were Russian. The strike in...
Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting gay rights in the country, another step in a years-long crackdown on the country’s embattled LGBTQ community. The new bill expands a ban on what...
Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Iran’s political turmoil cast a shadow also over Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their...
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news...
Blasts in Jerusalem wound 14; suspected Palestinian attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, injuring at least 14 people, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion went off near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses. The second went off in Ramot, a neighborhood in the city’s north. Israel’s rescue service Magen David Adom said four people were seriously wounded in the blasts.
Iran arrests soccer player over government criticism
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media in Iran are reporting that Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country’s national soccer team, has been arrested for criticizing the government. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported om Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the...
