golfmagic.com

Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event

Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Popculture

Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas warns Max Homa to stay away from Bones

It looks like the PGA Tour's 2023 PIP race is already on as Justin Thomas has jokingly warned new dad Max Homa to keep his hands off his legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Homa recently took part in a PGA Tour video with Phil Mickelson's former looper, promoting the tour's official cloud cover.
golfmagic.com

REVEALED: How much money Rory McIlroy has earned in 2022

So no major for Rory McIlroy in 2022 but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has made quite simply a ridiculous amount of money. McIlroy finished the year as the World No.1 after a remarkably consistent season that was dominated by the off-course drama emanating from Greg Norman and LIV Golf. Despite...
golfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka daggered Chase with this ONE-LINER when he said he was joining LIV

Brooks Koepka's brother Chase has revealed the four-time major champion laughed down the phone when he told him he was joining LIV Golf, telling him: "I'll finally have to answer questions about you." Chase signed a two-year contract with LIV Golf in early 2022. When the series played their inaugural...
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott's LIV Golf dilemma

Cameron Smith says he's still not sure what stance Adam Scott is taking over LIV Golf but confirmed he has been "in the middle lane for so long". Scott - who has got Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams back on the bag - has made absolutely no secret about his position over the breakaway tour.
golfmagic.com

"Jordan's going to hit one in the water" Golf fans react to Augusta's new hole

Golf fans on social media were already speculating about the fate of Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters after drone footage revealed Augusta National has finally completed work extending the iconic par-5 13th. For so many years Azalea was the hole that players pinpointed as their chance to move up...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm might not be too pleased with Tiger Woods' OWGR if he wins in Albany

It's probably unlikely given what we've seen of Tiger Woods in 2022, but if he were to somehow win the Hero World Challenge he would jump more than 1,000 spots in the world rankings. This is according to the reliable golf stat account @VC606, who has already crunched the numbers.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm's joke about Ryder Cup skipper Donald went largely unnoticed in Dubai

Jon Rahm's joke about Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald went largely unnoticed over the weekend. Rahm claimed the DP World Tour Championship for a third time last week at Jumeirah Golf Estates as Rory McIlroy was crowned the No.1 player on the circuit for the fourth time. Much of...
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith whinges about OWGR issue at Aussie homecoming: "A pain!"

Cameron Smith's homecoming to Australia after LIV Golf concluded it's inaugural $255m season included a moan about lack of world ranking points. Smith is playing the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club this week. This is the first time he has returned to Australia since the beginning of...
golfmagic.com

Best Black Friday Golf Deals on Golf Balls | Golf Black Friday 2022

With Black Friday now just days away, there is no better time for you to check out the very best Black Friday Golf Deals currently on the market. GolfMagic will be providing you with a number of Black Friday golf equipment articles this week to help you save some money ahead of your next round.
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa sees funny side of PGA Tour's $100m PIP results #11

Collin Morikawa appeared to see the funny side of finishing 11th once again in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program. In case you didn't know, the PGA Tour created the Player Impact Program in 2021. It was designed to give out whopping cash bonuses to the top 10 players who generate the most positive interest in the circuit.
Golf Channel

From Atthaya Thitikul to Ashleigh Buhai, the biggest LPGA breakthroughs of 2022

First-time winners dominated the LPGA schedule in 2022. Some found success quickly, while others found long-awaited glory for the first time after making more than 100, or even 200, starts on the LPGA. With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances of the year.

