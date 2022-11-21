ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Former Mississippi prison officer indicted for reportedly having sex with inmate

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0jIRWH6K00

A former correctional officer at a Mississippi prison has been indicted for reportedly having sex with an inmate.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer Margaret Hughes, 42, was recently indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury.

She is charged with having sexual activity with an incarcerated individual.

Hughes reportedly has sex with the inmate in February 2022 and had reportedly handed in her two-weeks notice before she was terminated by the prison.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Hughes has reportedly been looking for a job with the Columbus Police Department, which did not offer her a position.

No court date has been set.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Forget the fall leaves — Mississippi officers pile up 19 arrests from fall sweep of drug traffickers

While some people sweep up leaves on the sidewalk in the fall, one group of Mississippi law enforcement officers were sweeping up illegal drug traffickers. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charged suspects during operation “Fall Sweep,” a 6-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking in response to complaints received from citizens about illegal drug activity in Columbus and Lowndes County.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy