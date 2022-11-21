Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
'Make it happen': Martin community celebrates historic state title victory
Martin High School lives by the motto "make it happen." You can see it on signs all around the building. This weekend, they made it happen.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot organizers expecting record number of runners
In 1992, the Turkey Trot began with 45 runners participating. Now, over 4,000 runners participate each year.
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
WZZM 13
Health careers are abundant and not only for jobs providing hands-on care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has exacerbated a challenge that already existed in the health care industry, and that’s finding people to fill all of the jobs that exist in health care. Doug Himmelein is Executive Vice President of Operations and Human Resources at Holland Home and...
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
WZZM 13
Gateway Mission feeds more than 1,300 during Great Thanksgiving Banquet
HOLLAND, Michigan — The Gateway Mission is serving more than one thousand people in need this Thanksgiving, and have been doing so for the past 20 years. Hope College is a partner of the event and hosted the banquet at the Richard and Helen DeVos Fieldhouse Wednesday evening. The...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Lansing?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
WZZM 13
In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
After a check was altered and deposited, the humane society lost nearly $10,000. Through donations, more than $12,000 has been raised so far.
Social media post prompts investigation at Harper Creek
Harper Creek Community Schools said a teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates misconduct alleged in a social media post.
WZZM 13
Caledonia hopes to bring home first state title since 2005
Caledonia has played quite a phenomenal season in 2022. The Scots have lost just one game this season, and they later avenged that loss to Rockford.
WZZM 13
Holland mother charged in infant's bathtub drowning
Two weeks after the infant's near-drowning, the child died at the hospital in August. The Ottawa Co. Prosecutor authorized charges against the mother this week.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
97.9 WGRD
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
WZZM 13
New Muskegon addiction recovery program offers hope to those suffering from substance abuse
Meetings are informal and held daily, organizing various groups catering to individual needs. There are family dinners, cookouts and gaming sessions for participants.
Tutor convicted of abusing student released from prison
A former tutor who was convicted eight years ago of sexually abusing a student was paroled Tuesday.
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
$55M project with 222 apartments planned in Kalamazoo gets state financial support
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A $55 million residential project is getting a financial boost from a state environmental agency. The grant money will be used to help pay for environmental cleanup and safeguard efforts on the site. The proposal calls for the construction of 222 apartments near the intersection of Harrison...
What’s that off Prairie Street in Grandville? Family-owned business has big plans
GRANDVILLE, MI — A family-owned business in Grandville is planning to be able to at least double its production capacity by next summer with a large building expansion. Harbor Foam, at 2950 Prairie St. SW, has broken ground on a nearly 71,000-square-foot expansion to its current building. “We’re seeing...
